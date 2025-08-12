Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement
12-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET
APPLICANT NAME:
B HODL PLC ("B HODL")
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:
Registered Office: 19-21 Circular Road, Douglas, IM1 1AF Isle of Man
Principal Place of Business: 18c Carrs Lane, Tromode, IM4 4RG Isle of Man
Telephone: 01624 673508
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):
Frederick Edmund New - Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lawrence Scott - Chief Bitcoin Officer
David Patrick Martin Boylan - Chief Finance Officer
Zakk Jon Lakin - Chief Technical Officer
David Jaques - Non-executive Chairman
Russell Allen Farrington - Non-executive Director
APPLICANT SECTOR:
Information technology
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
B HODL is a company led by an experienced British team and is dedicated to generating low-risk, sustainable revenue through operational activities focused on the acquisition, accumulation and management of Bitcoin. The company's initial business model centres around the operation of Lightning Network nodes, which generate revenue by charging fees for routing Bitcoin transactions. By leveraging the scalability and efficiency of the Lightning Network, B HODL aims to capitalise on transaction fee income and provide inbound liquidity to other Lightning node operators as its first lines of business.
The Lightning Network, on which B HODL's revenue-generating operations will be built, is a second-layer protocol for Bitcoin that enables faster and cheaper transactions by channelling payments through a network of interconnected nodes. Operator nodes, such as those managed and to be managed by B HODL, earn fees for forwarding transactions, creating a scalable and innovative revenue model.
B HODL is led by a team that shares a long-standing commitment to Bitcoin as a monetary asset and open protocol. Beyond commercial objectives, the Company is focused on supporting the development and resilience of the Bitcoin ecosystem, contributing to its infrastructure, and advancing its use as a global financial standard.
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
TBC ordinary shares of 1p each
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
TBC
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
Holder
pre-Admission (%)
Post-Admission (%)
CoinCorner Ltd
65.90
TBC
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
N/A
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
On or around 29 August 2025
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
bhodl.com
