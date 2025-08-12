Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Dow Jones News
12.08.2025 08:15 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Clearway Capital to provide free proxy voting service for GZO creditors' meeting

DJ Clearway to provide free proxy voting service for GZO creditors' meeting 

Lemongrass Communications AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter 
Clearway to provide free proxy voting service for GZO creditors' meeting 
2025-08-12 / 07:43 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media Release 
 
Clearway Capital to provide free proxy voting service for the upcoming creditors' meeting of GZO AG 
 
Zurich, August 12, 2025 - Clearway Capital Partners ICAV has appointed a free, independent proxy voting service for any 
creditor unable to attend in person for the GZO creditors' meeting on September 8. 
 
Clearway Capital Partners ICAV ("Clearway") is calling on all creditors of GZO AG to actively participate in the 
decisive creditors' meeting on September 8, 2025, at which the appointment of a new trustee will be decided. 
 
The vote will be conducted on a per-head basis - meaning every creditor's vote carries equal weight, regardless of the 
size of their claim. This makes it essential that as many creditors as possible take part in the decision. 
 
To make participation accessible to all, Clearway is offering a free, independent proxy voting service for any creditor 
unable to attend in person. The appointed proxy, lic. iur. Paul Bürgi, LL.M., will vote strictly in accordance with 
each creditor's instructions. Clearway has published the necessary form, along with guidance on how to register in time 
for the meeting on the corresponding website: https://gzo-bondholder.ch/ 
 
Clearway is confident that the change of trustee will neither increase costs nor extend the restructuring timeline and 
may result in a materially higher recovery for the creditors while safeguarding the hospital's ongoing operations. 
 
Creditors are strongly encouraged to return completed proxy forms as soon as possible to ensure their votes are 
counted. Please note that all votes must be submitted before August 28. 
 
  
 
About Clearway Capital: 
 
Clearway Capital Partners is an alternative investment fund that invests in special situations in Western European 
markets where seeks to unlock value through responsible ownership. With a focus on protecting investor rights and 
ensuring fair treatment of stakeholders, Clearway Capital actively advocates for transparent and equitable corporate 
practices. The firm is committed to maximizing value for investors while leaving a positive impact on society. 
 
  
 
Contact for Media: 
 
Lemongrass Communications AG 
 
susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency 
+41 79 223 70 81 
 
Contact for Investors: 
 
contact@gzo-bondholder.ch 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: Clearway_GZO_MM_12_08_25_E 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2182274 2025-08-12 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182274&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 01:43 ET (05:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
