Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 371.40p Highest price paid per share: 365.60p Lowest price paid per share: 368.8256p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,362,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,684,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.8256

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 397 370.80 08:07:37 00030068836TRDU0 XLON 1140 370.80 08:10:21 00030068838TRDU0 XLON 140 369.80 08:23:07 00030068860TRDU0 XLON 1 369.80 08:23:07 00030068861TRDU0 XLON 1 369.80 08:23:07 00030068862TRDU0 XLON 823 370.40 08:30:44 00030068881TRDU0 XLON 529 370.60 08:44:55 00030068958TRDU0 XLON 20 370.80 08:59:02 00030069033TRDU0 XLON 20 370.80 08:59:02 00030069034TRDU0 XLON 1018 370.80 08:59:18 00030069037TRDU0 XLON 578 370.80 08:59:18 00030069038TRDU0 XLON 1003 370.80 08:59:18 00030069039TRDU0 XLON 518 369.60 09:06:01 00030069058TRDU0 XLON 20 369.60 09:06:01 00030069059TRDU0 XLON 557 369.40 09:17:52 00030069107TRDU0 XLON 580 370.40 09:36:33 00030069147TRDU0 XLON 266 370.00 09:39:45 00030069162TRDU0 XLON 36 370.00 09:39:45 00030069163TRDU0 XLON 217 370.00 09:39:45 00030069164TRDU0 XLON 340 369.80 09:39:45 00030069165TRDU0 XLON 518 369.80 09:39:45 00030069166TRDU0 XLON 195 369.80 09:39:45 00030069167TRDU0 XLON 20 369.40 10:01:34 00030069278TRDU0 XLON 526 369.40 10:01:34 00030069279TRDU0 XLON 528 369.40 10:03:00 00030069291TRDU0 XLON 617 370.20 10:16:42 00030069321TRDU0 XLON 528 371.40 10:24:00 00030069349TRDU0 XLON 581 371.40 10:31:06 00030069363TRDU0 XLON 524 371.40 10:39:05 00030069444TRDU0 XLON 563 371.20 10:45:04 00030069468TRDU0 XLON 970 371.20 10:45:04 00030069469TRDU0 XLON 47 369.80 10:59:41 00030069552TRDU0 XLON 114 369.80 10:59:41 00030069553TRDU0 XLON 183 369.80 10:59:41 00030069554TRDU0 XLON 233 369.80 10:59:41 00030069555TRDU0 XLON 584 369.60 10:59:41 00030069556TRDU0 XLON 522 370.60 11:25:52 00030069609TRDU0 XLON 37 370.60 11:25:52 00030069610TRDU0 XLON 650 370.00 11:31:00 00030069635TRDU0 XLON 856 370.00 11:31:00 00030069636TRDU0 XLON 345 368.40 11:41:33 00030069648TRDU0 XLON 189 368.40 11:41:33 00030069649TRDU0 XLON 543 368.20 12:05:17 00030069694TRDU0 XLON 887 367.40 12:06:05 00030069695TRDU0 XLON 15 367.40 12:06:05 00030069696TRDU0 XLON 579 365.80 12:22:34 00030069735TRDU0 XLON 514 365.60 12:22:34 00030069734TRDU0 XLON 161 366.00 12:41:21 00030069792TRDU0 XLON 604 365.80 12:43:52 00030069798TRDU0 XLON 56 365.60 12:43:52 00030069799TRDU0 XLON 4 365.60 12:43:52 00030069800TRDU0 XLON 16 365.60 12:43:52 00030069801TRDU0 XLON 60 365.60 12:43:52 00030069802TRDU0 XLON 630 365.60 12:43:52 00030069803TRDU0 XLON 11 365.60 12:43:58 00030069804TRDU0 XLON 224 365.60 12:44:00 00030069805TRDU0 XLON 141 365.60 12:44:00 00030069806TRDU0 XLON 20 366.00 13:06:08 00030069883TRDU0 XLON 547 366.00 13:06:08 00030069884TRDU0 XLON 587 365.80 13:07:41 00030069885TRDU0 XLON 23 367.00 13:30:48 00030069924TRDU0 XLON 534 367.00 13:30:48 00030069925TRDU0 XLON 513 367.00 13:30:48 00030069926TRDU0 XLON 1222 367.00 13:30:48 00030069927TRDU0 XLON 562 368.40 13:38:59 00030069946TRDU0 XLON 514 368.20 13:38:59 00030069947TRDU0 XLON

