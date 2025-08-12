Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Dow Jones News
12.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      371.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      365.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      368.8256p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,362,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,684,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.8256

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
397               370.80      08:07:37          00030068836TRDU0      XLON 
 
1140               370.80      08:10:21          00030068838TRDU0      XLON 
 
140               369.80      08:23:07          00030068860TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                369.80      08:23:07          00030068861TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                369.80      08:23:07          00030068862TRDU0      XLON 
 
823               370.40      08:30:44          00030068881TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               370.60      08:44:55          00030068958TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                370.80      08:59:02          00030069033TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                370.80      08:59:02          00030069034TRDU0      XLON 
 
1018               370.80      08:59:18          00030069037TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               370.80      08:59:18          00030069038TRDU0      XLON 
 
1003               370.80      08:59:18          00030069039TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               369.60      09:06:01          00030069058TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                369.60      09:06:01          00030069059TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               369.40      09:17:52          00030069107TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               370.40      09:36:33          00030069147TRDU0      XLON 
 
266               370.00      09:39:45          00030069162TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                370.00      09:39:45          00030069163TRDU0      XLON 
 
217               370.00      09:39:45          00030069164TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               369.80      09:39:45          00030069165TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               369.80      09:39:45          00030069166TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               369.80      09:39:45          00030069167TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                369.40      10:01:34          00030069278TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               369.40      10:01:34          00030069279TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               369.40      10:03:00          00030069291TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               370.20      10:16:42          00030069321TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               371.40      10:24:00          00030069349TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               371.40      10:31:06          00030069363TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               371.40      10:39:05          00030069444TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               371.20      10:45:04          00030069468TRDU0      XLON 
 
970               371.20      10:45:04          00030069469TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                369.80      10:59:41          00030069552TRDU0      XLON 
 
114               369.80      10:59:41          00030069553TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               369.80      10:59:41          00030069554TRDU0      XLON 
 
233               369.80      10:59:41          00030069555TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               369.60      10:59:41          00030069556TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               370.60      11:25:52          00030069609TRDU0      XLON 
 
37                370.60      11:25:52          00030069610TRDU0      XLON 
 
650               370.00      11:31:00          00030069635TRDU0      XLON 
 
856               370.00      11:31:00          00030069636TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               368.40      11:41:33          00030069648TRDU0      XLON 
 
189               368.40      11:41:33          00030069649TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               368.20      12:05:17          00030069694TRDU0      XLON 
 
887               367.40      12:06:05          00030069695TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                367.40      12:06:05          00030069696TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               365.80      12:22:34          00030069735TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               365.60      12:22:34          00030069734TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               366.00      12:41:21          00030069792TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               365.80      12:43:52          00030069798TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                365.60      12:43:52          00030069799TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                365.60      12:43:52          00030069800TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                365.60      12:43:52          00030069801TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                365.60      12:43:52          00030069802TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               365.60      12:43:52          00030069803TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                365.60      12:43:58          00030069804TRDU0      XLON 
 
224               365.60      12:44:00          00030069805TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               365.60      12:44:00          00030069806TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                366.00      13:06:08          00030069883TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               366.00      13:06:08          00030069884TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               365.80      13:07:41          00030069885TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                367.00      13:30:48          00030069924TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               367.00      13:30:48          00030069925TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               367.00      13:30:48          00030069926TRDU0      XLON 
 
1222               367.00      13:30:48          00030069927TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               368.40      13:38:59          00030069946TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               368.20      13:38:59          00030069947TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
