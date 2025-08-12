uCloudlink: GlocalMe Strengthens Mobile Connectivity Lineup with 5G Flagship and Award-Winning Accessories

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / GlocalMe, a leading global mobile connectivity brand under the Nasdaq-listed technology company uCloudlink, unveiled its refreshed brand visual identity at CES 2025. Embracing the vision of "Global Connectivity, Local Mindedness," the brand also showcased a selection of intelligent lifestyle devices, strengthening its position as a provider of comprehensive digital connectivity solutions.

According to MVNOs World 2025 data, uCloudlink currently delivers mobile network services in more than 200 countries and regions, with access to over 390 major global mobile operators, including full-speed 5G coverage across more than 80 countries. Powered by its proprietary CloudSIM and HyperConn technologies, GlocalMe has developed a robust portfolio of intelligent mobile connectivity products designed to meet the growing demand for stable and flexible internet access across various settings such as business travel, remote work, and outdoor activities.

The brand's core offerings currently include three portable network devices: Numen Air, MeowGo G40 Pro, and U3 HyperConn - addressing a wide range of connectivity needs from high-performance 5G to lightweight 4G options. This diverse lineup highlights GlocalMe's technological strength and diversified product strategy in the mobile connectivity space.

Numen Air: High-Speed 5G Hotspot

As the flagship 5G product in GlocalMe's current portfolio, Numen Air delivers full-speed wireless connectivity with download rates of up to 2.5Gbps. Supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi, it ensures efficient signal transmission across various environments and provides simultaneous internet access for up to 16 devices.

With a 5,400mAh rechargeable battery, Numen Air offers up to 11 hours of 5G connectivity and up to 15 hours on 4G networks. A 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen displays real-time network status and operational settings.

Engineered with GlocalMe's proprietary CloudSIM technology, the device enables dynamic access to networks in over 80 countries and supports switching across more than 390 mobile operators. A physical SIM slot adds further compatibility. Weighing only 194g, Numen Air is designed for high-demand mobile connectivity settings including business travel, hybrid work, and field operations. Users can also charge their phones directly from Numen Air, making it a convenient backup power source during travel.

MeowGo G40 Pro: Smart 4G Hotspot with HyperConn

The MeowGo G40 Pro is a compact and lightweight 4G mobile hotspot engineered for intelligent, reliable connectivity. Powered by GlocalMe's proprietary HyperConn technology, it uses AI-based signal detection to automatically switch between 4G, 3G, and Wi-Fi networks to maintain stable optimal performance.

While Numen Air focuses on high-speed 5G performance, the MeowGo G40 Pro prioritizes portability and battery efficiency. Weighing just 128g, it features a built-in 3,200mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of continuous use and supports up to 10 connected devices simultaneously. With 4G CAT13 capabilities and download speeds of up to 390Mbps, it is ideal for mobile users who require multi-tasking capabilities without compromising portability.

GlocalMe U3: Compact 4G Hotspot

Powered by Qualcomm, the GlocalMe U3 offers high-speed 4G connectivity with download speeds up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds up to 50 Mbps. Supporting up to 10 simultaneous device connections, it is suitable for commuting, travel, and short-term stays.

With a slim at 1cm profile and weighing around 125g, the U3 slips easily into a pocket or travel pouch. Its 3,000mAh battery powers up to 12 hours of continuous use, meeting everyday mobility and connectivity needs.

Leveraging CloudSIM technology, the U3 requires no physical SIM card, automatically connecting to the best available local network in over 200 countries and regions. This ensures flexible, stable internet access without the need for manual network configuration during cross-border travel.

UniCord & RoamPlug: The Next Gen of Cable & Plug

As part of the GlocalMe Life Series, UniCord and RoamPlug are designed to enhance travel efficiency and mobile convenience. UniCord is built for fast charging across multiple devices, while also enabling instant connectivity on the go. Compact and versatile, it supports a wide range of interface standards. With up to 65W power delivery and multiple interface protocols, UniCord supports smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices. Winner of the CES 2025 Breakthrough Award for its integrated design and technical innovation, UniCord weighs only 39 grams. Its built-in Wi-Fi module delivers seamless on-the-go connectivity without requiring additional hotspot devices or physical SIM cards.

RoamPlug combines multi-region power conversion with mobile hotspot functionality, making it ideal for international travelers who need both reliable power and internet access.

The RoamPlug & UniCord bundle , an all-in-one multifunctional charging cable & adapter, integrates fast charging, high-power output, and SIM-free global Wi-Fi connectivity. It is compatible with GlocalMe hotspot devices including Numen Air, MeowGo G40 Pro, and U3-HyperConn, enabling flexible usage across devices.

About GlocalMe

GlocalMe is a mobile connectivity brand powered by uCloudlink Group Inc., an industry pioneer in mobile data traffic sharing marketplace and a pioneer of the sharing economy business model in the telecommunications industry.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, uCloudlink was listed on the NASDAQ in 2020. The company has expanded its service coverage to over 200 countries and regions and has established partnerships with more than 390 mobile network operators worldwide. Leveraging its proprietary CloudSIM technology and cloud-based architecture, uCloudlink has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by enabling users to access data traffic allowances shared by network operators, without requiring a physical SIM card.

Built on these core technologies, GlocalMe delivers flexible, high-speed, and reliable internet access to meet the diverse connectivity needs of users across international travel, hybrid work, and modern digital lifestyles.

