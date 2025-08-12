The Chinese manufacturer said its new IEC 61215-certified rooftop PV module relies on a 30 mm aluminum frame and dual-glass construction that reportedly help it withstand extreme snow loads and wind pressure. Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has launched a new dual-glass rooftop solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) design. "Engineered with advanced TOPCon 3. 0 cell technology and dual-glass construction, this 475 W high-power solution redefines distributed energy systems through superior performance, reliability, and aesthetics - maximizing returns for residential ...

