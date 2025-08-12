No more tangled cords: With the new PURE ONE S cordless vacuum cleaners from Tineco, constant unplugging and re-plugging is a thing of the past. Whether it's the kitchen, garage, or attic enjoy cable-free freedom of movement to clean different spaces flexibly without interruptions.

Forget the search for the next power outlet: The PURE ONE S Series from Tineco offers four powerful cordless vacuum cleaners that impress with intelligent cleaning technology, flexible handling, and strong suction performance. These models enable smart cleaning without annoying interruptions or cable clutter. The freestanding charging station saves space and requires no wall mounting ideal for anyone who wants a convenient cleaning tool with added comfort and the flexibility to change the charging location. Whether in the garage, motorhome, kitchen, or attic the device can be charged wherever it's needed.

Tineco launches the new PURE ONE S Series

The four different models in the PURE ONE S Series offer the right solution for every need:

PURE ONE S50 Comfortable and powerful cordless vacuum cleaner. Available on Amazon for €329 (RRP).

Comfortable and powerful cordless vacuum cleaner. Available on Amazon for €329 (RRP). PURE ONE S50 Pro The all-rounder with a foldable tube, LED technology, and smart display. Available on Amazon, Cyberport, OTTO and the Tineco Store for €399 (RRP).

The all-rounder with a foldable tube, LED technology, and smart display. Available on Amazon, Cyberport, OTTO and the Tineco Store for €399 (RRP). PURE ONE S70 The premium model with enhanced sensors, improved battery power, and a more comprehensive accessory package. Available on Amazon and the Tineco Store for €499 (RRP).

The premium model with enhanced sensors, improved battery power, and a more comprehensive accessory package. Available on Amazon and the Tineco Store for €499 (RRP). Coming September 2025: PURE ONE S30 Pro The smart entry-level model with reliable suction power. Available from September via OTTO and Cyberport for €229 (RRP).

PURE ONE S50 Comfort Meets Performance

The PURE ONE S50 offers strong suction power and intelligent functions in a sleek, modern design. Thanks to the Zero Tangle Brush, hair and pet hair are effectively picked up without tangling in the brush. The Clogless system ensures an unobstructed airflow and prevents blockages in the tube, keeping suction power consistently high. The PureCyclone technology efficiently separates dust and debris from the air, ensuring no loss of performance even during long cleaning sessions. A 6-stage filtration system removes fine particles, pollen, and allergens from the air. The freestanding charging station saves space and requires no wall mounting ideal for those who want more flexibility in choosing the charging location. Whether in the garage, motorhome, kitchen, or attic it can be charged wherever it's needed.

The PURE ONE S50 is available on Amazon for €329 (RRP).

PURE ONE S50 Pro More Tech, More Comfort

The PURE ONE S50 Pro takes things to the next level: With its powerful 200 AW motor, intelligent LED display, large dustbin, and bright green LED light for better dirt visibility, it offers everything demanding users expect. The special 180° foldable tube ensures maximum flexibility under furniture, while the iLoop Smart Sensor Technology automatically adjusts suction power as needed. Despite its compact design, the S50 Pro impresses with easy handling, effective hair removal from the brush, and solid battery performance.

The PURE ONE S50 Pro is available on AmazonCyberportOTTO and the Tineco Store for €399 (RRP).

PURE ONE S70 The Premium Model for the Highest Demands

The PURE ONE S70 is the most powerful model in the series, designed for those who refuse to compromise on cleaning performance. With improved battery life, enhanced sensors, and a more comprehensive accessory package, the S70 delivers maximum efficiency for large areas and diverse cleaning tasks.

Its standout feature is Tineco's latest innovation the 3D Sense Pro Brush which detects floor types and dirt levels in real time. Precise sensors automatically adjust suction power and brush speed for optimal results with minimal energy use. This ensures deep cleaning while protecting delicate surfaces. Combined with the upgraded Multi-Surface technology, the S70 handles hard floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach spots with ease all without a cable.

The PURE ONE S70 is available on Amazon and the Tineco Store for €499 (RRP).

PURE ONE S30 Pro A Smart Entry into Cordless Cleaning

Arriving in September 2025, the PURE ONE S30 Pro is the ideal entry-level model for anyone looking to step into Tineco's cordless vacuum range. Despite its compact design, it delivers strong suction power and cordless flexibility. Its 180° foldable tube makes cleaning under furniture effortless, without the need to bend down. Multiple attachments, including the 2-in-1 crevice tool with brush and the mini power brush, enable thorough cleaning of various surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. Light in weight and easy to use, the S30 Pro is perfect for quick daily cleaning tasks.

The PURE ONE S30 Pro will be available from September 2025 via OTTO and Cyberport for €229 (RRP).

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

