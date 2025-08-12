BarrierBreak Recognized in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Accessibility

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BarrierBreak, a global leader in digital accessibility solutions, is proud to be included as Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Accessibility. We believe that this recognition highlights BarrierBreak's unique ability to deliver scalable, human-centric digital accessibility solutions that is driven by technology and perfected by experts through its AI-powered platforms.

With a vision of advancing the digital landscape to enable experience for disabled people, BarrierBreak believes that accessibility should be integral, inclusive, and impactful. In our opinion, the company's inclusion in this year's Gartner's Market Guide reflects its leadership in creating inclusive digital ecosystems that go beyond checklists. It focuses on prioritizing empathy, usability, and compliance across web, mobile, and document accessibility.

"We believe Gartner's recognition affirms our 'human-first' philosophy, where the insight and empathy of human experts are amplified by the speed and scale of automation and AI," said Shilpi Kapoor, Founder and CEO of BarrierBreak. "At BarrierBreak we believe,it's not just about being compliant, but it's about ensuring digital experiences are truly inclusive and usable for all."

The 2025 Market Guide, states:

'Today's platforms are increasingly intelligent, proactive and enterprise-grade, offering a blend of automation, AI-enhanced insights and human-centered tooling that helps organizations operationalize accessibility across the full software development life cycle.' - Gartner Market Guide for Digital Accessibility, 2025

Established on the principles of combining technology and workforce diversity, BarrierBreak employs a team where approximately 40% of members are people with disabilities and serve clients across 14 countries. BarrierBreak empowers businesses to ensure compliance with regulations like WCAG, ADA, EAA, and Section 508, while also embedding accessibility into the software development lifecycle.

Managing Accessibility with The A11yNow Platform

At the core of BarrierBreak's strategy is the A11yNow Platform, which helps companies manage accessibility conformance of their digital assets. A11yNow combines automated scanning, detailed issue tracking and AI to provide support to implement accessibility. It offers advanced rulesets to reduce false positives, assigns specific issues to developers or designers, and includes a help desk feature enabling direct access to assistive tech experts and manual screen-reader testing.

This model aligns with Gartner's findings that in the real-world usability testing, though AI enhances automation and detection, it cannot fully replace the nuanced judgment that human experts bring.

Key Capabilities of BarrierBreak

Since 20 years, BarrierBreak has offered end-to-end digital accessibility services designed to meet the diverse needs of organizations across industries:

Manual and Automated audits

Web, mobile, and document remediation

Support for VPAT (Voluntary Product Accessibility Template) creation

Expert consulting and training solutions to help teams build sustainable accessibility practices from the ground up.

This comprehensive approach makes BarrierBreak the preferred partner for businesses looking to scale their digital accessibility efforts.

Gartner subscribers can view the report Gartner Market Guide for Digital Accessibility, 2025

About BarrierBreak

BarrierBreak is an accessibility auditing and consulting firm with a team of 300+ people, based out of India with a global footprint - trusted partner to customers in US, Europe, UK, Australia and India to meet accessibility requirements. Our Products A11yInspect & A11yNow make testing easy and assist you to manage your compliance. Our Services of Accessibility Testing, and VPAT & ACR ensure adherence to WCAG, ADA, EAA, Section 508, RPwD Act and more. Whether you have a project or need a dedicated team focusing on accessibility, reach out to us for quality and cost- effective accessibility solutions.

