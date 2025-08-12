Alinta Energy and National Renewable Network have co-launched an initiative in Australia that installs household solar and battery storage systems at no upfront cost. From pv magazine Australia Alinta Energy and National Renewable Network have launched a distributed energy virtual power plant (VPP) program called Solar Together. The program begins in New South Wales and South Australia, with plans to expand into Victoria and Queensland. It offers households solar and battery systems with no upfront cost, financing or repayments. Alinta will provide tailored energy plans in which customers pay ...

