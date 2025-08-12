ViCentra to Bring Smartphone-Based Closed Loop Therapy to People with Diabetes in Early 2026

Kaleido patch pump system with Diabeloop's DBLG2 algorithm and Dexcom G7 CGM to launch in Germany and the Netherlands in early 2026, bringing smartphone-controlled closed loop therapy to more people with diabetes

UTRECHT, the Netherlands, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, maker of the Kaleido insulin patch pump, today announced that following the CE Mark approval of Diabeloop's DBLG2 algorithm under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), its next-generation hybrid closed loop system is set to launch in Germany and the Netherlands in early 2026.

The new system combines ViCentra's discreet and featherlight Kaleido patch pump with Diabeloop's DBLG2 app-based algorithm-enabling automated insulin delivery controlled directly from the user's smartphone. The integration of Dexcom G7, which is 60% smaller than its predecessor and features an all-in-one sensor and transmitter, significantly enhances comfort and ease of use.

"Kaleido is built for people, not just glucose levels," said Tom Arnold, CEO of ViCentra. "This launch marks a step-change in wearable diabetes technology: beautifully designed, smartphone-controlled, and powered by a proven algorithm. Together with our partners, we're making flexible, closed loop therapy more accessible-and more human."

ViCentra and Diabeloop will begin rolling out the new system this fall in Germany and the Netherlands. During the pre-launch they will gather real-world experience from users and healthcare professionals in preparation for the full commercial launch of the Dexcom G7 integration in early 2026.

ViCentra congratulates Diabeloop on receiving CE Mark for DBLG2 and celebrates this important milestone in the companies' long-standing partnership.

What's New for People with Diabetes

Smartphone-based insulin automation - no separate controller required

Dexcom G7 CGM - all-in-one sensor and transmitter offers powerful accuracy and a faster warm-up with no fingersticks required

Kaleido patch pump - the smallest and lightest in its class, combining flexibility and performance with a lifestyle design that empowers users without reminding them of their condition

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, The Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry.

