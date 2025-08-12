DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW LN) Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 480.7766 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 168282 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN LEI Code: 54930065VF42XTMP1X38 Sequence No.: 398587 EQS News ID: 2182610 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)