GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 07:15 Uhr
Inderes Oyj: Inderes' revenue grew by 2 percent in July 2025

Inderes Oyj, Press release August 12, 2025, at 8:15 am EEST

Inderes' revenue grew by 2 percent in July 2025 and was 1.3 (1.3) MEUR.

CEO Mikael Rautanen:

"July revenue consisted almost entirely of recurring revenue, in line with normal seasonal variation, with growth continuing primarily driven by the software business. As for project revenue, July is typically the quietest month of the year, and project revenue was at a lower level than its comparison period, mainly due to the timing of project revenue."

The revenue figures in the release are presented using the average exchange rate of the reporting season.

Monthly revenue development (MEUR)

Month20252024Change
January1.11.011%
February1.81.70%
March2.42.37%
April2.42.28%
May1.61.9-12%
June1.20.929%
July1.31.32%

Monthly reporting

Inderes publishes a half-year financial report, a financial statement release, and two business reviews according to a predefined schedule. In addition, Inderes publishes monthly reviews of the development of its revenue.

The monthly reviews report the revenue with comparative data and the management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period. Monthly reviews are published as soon as possible after the completion of the figures. Exceptions are the January and February figures that are reported together, the March figures published as part of the January-March business review, the June figures published as part of the half-year report, the September figures published as part of the January-September business review and the December figures published as part of the Financial Statements Release.

Contact Information:

Mikael Rautanen
CEO
mikael.rautanen@inderes.com
Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy
Jori-Pekka Rautalahti
jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Juha Karttunen
juha.karttunen@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 40 555 4727

Inderes in brief

Inderes democratizes investor information by connecting investors and listed companies. For investors, we are an investing community and a trusted source of financial information and equity research. For listed companies, we are a partner in delivering high-quality investor relations. Over 500 listed companies in Europe utilize our investor communications products and equity research services to provide better investor communications to their shareholders. Our goal is to be the most investor-minded company in finance. Inderes was founded in 2009 by investors, for investors. As a Nasdaq First North-listed company, we understand the day-to-day reality of our customers. Read more: https://group.inderes.fi/en/.

