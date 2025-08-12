Inderes Oyj: Inderes Oyj Half-year report H1 2025: Revenue grew by 5% and adjusted EBITA by 6 %

Inderes Oyj, Company announcement, August 12, 2025, 8:00 am EEST

Key figures January-June 2025

Revenue increased by 4.9% to 10.5 (10.0) MEUR

Recurring revenue grew by 5.2% to 5.8 (5.5) MEUR, representing 55.0% (54.8%) of total revenue

Project revenue grew by 4.4%, totaling 4.7 (4.5) MEUR

International revenue was 2.2 (2.2) MEUR, representing 21.1% (22.1%) of total revenue

EBITA totaled 0.6 (1.1) MEUR and the EBITA margin was 5.7% (11.2%)

Adjusted EBITA totaled 1.2 (1.1) MEUR and adjusted EBITA margin was 11.3% (11.2%)*

Adjusted earnings per share was EUR 0.55 (0.50)**

Inderes provided services to 431 (432) listed companies in the past 12 months

The reach of the Inderes platform was 19.4 (19.3) million site visits in the past 12 months, and the number of active members was 66,000 (74,000) at the end of the period

The comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

*Adjusted for non-recurring items

**Adjusted for non-recurring items, consolidated goodwill depreciation and the associated company's (HC Andersen Capital) consolidated goodwill depreciation

Key figures April-June 2025

Revenue increased by 3.7% to 5.2 (5.0) MEUR

Recurring revenue grew by 5.9% to 2.9 (2.7) MEUR, representing 55.4% (54.3%) of total revenue

Project revenue increased by 1.1% to 2.3 (2.3) MEUR

International revenue was 1.1 (1.1) MEUR, representing 21.5% (22.6%) of total revenue

EBITA totaled 0.1 (0.6) MEUR and the EBITA margin was 2.6% (11.0%)

Adjusted EBITA totaled 0.7 (0.6) MEUR and adjusted EBITA margin was 12.7% (11.0%)*

*Adjusted for non-recurring items

Key figures

MEUR Q2/2025 Q2/2024 H1/2025 H1/2024 Revenue 5.2 5.0 10.5 10.0 Revenue growth 3.7% 16.6% 4.9% 8.0% Share of recurring revenue, % 55.4% 54.3% 55.0% 54.8% EBITA 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.1 EBITA-% 2.6% 11.0% 5.7% 11.2% EBITA, adjusted* 0.7 0.6 1.2 1.1 EBITA-%, adjusted* 12.7% 11.0% 11.3% 11.2% EBIT 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.6 EBIT % -0.7% 5.8% 2.4% 6.0% Earnings per share -0.02 0.13 Adjusted EPS** 0.55 0.50 Cash flow after investments 1.0 2.2 Equity ratio 48.3% 53.6% Net gearing -17.1% -10.9% Average number of employees 122 118 122 118

Guidance:

Guidance for 2025

Revenue will grow from the previous year (18.4 MEUR)

Relative profitability measured by EBITA %, excluding non-recurring items, improves from the previous year (11.6%)

Guidance background

The target markets for the main product areas are not expected to grow in 2025

Revenue will increase driven by new products and openings of new markets

The company accelerates investments in international growth

CEO Mikael Rautanen:



"First-half revenue increased by 5% and the EBITA margin excluding one-offs was 11.3% (11.2%). All business units showed good development in Finland in the first half of the year, and important steps forward have been achieved internationally, such as acquiring new customers in each business unit. The development in the first half of the year was again supported by a successful AGM season.

We have also, however, encountered setbacks along the way, and as we communicated in the Capital Markets Day's strategy update in May, some of the internationalization hypotheses from the previous strategy have proven not to be correct. The most important area of growth investments, namely international revenue, did not grow in the first half of the year, which we are not satisfied with.

Achieving international growth requires a change of pace and adjustments to our operating model. To this end, we conducted extensive strategy work in the spring, which was presented at the Capital Markets Day in May. During the second quarter, we reorganized the events business in Sweden and restructured partnership agreements related to the Financial Hearings acquisition that fell outside the scope of the updated strategy. These arrangements resulted in total one-off costs of 0.6 MEUR for the first half of the year. The changes bring immediate benefits to both efficiency and cost structure. I believe we now have an even stronger foundation for profitable international growth.

Next, we will shift our focus more strongly to commercialization. Sustainable improvements in profitability can primarily be achieved through growth. Following the improvements made during the first half of the year, we are now able to focus more strongly on acquiring new customers and growing existing customer relationships. We have a strong product portfolio, a sharp strategy and there is a clear demand for our solutions in the investor communications market.

Our updated strategy is built around three business units with a clear focus on the investor communications segment: Research, Events and Software. Going forward, we will report the growth and profitability of the business units separately in semi-annual reports. All three business units have continued to strengthen their market position in Finland, as shown in the double digits growth. We are still able to grow in Finland, and in the long term, success in international markets is key to significant value creation.

The international investor communications market is fragmented, and the market lacks a strong specialized player. Inderes' deep understanding of investor communications and the everyday life of investors create a strong foundation to build the most investor-minded company in finance and to continue democratizing investor information internationally."

