DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI LN) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 132.0033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 454691 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN LEI Code: 549300NFZOMTZ77V5S20 Sequence No.: 398622 EQS News ID: 2182680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)