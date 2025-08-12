DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.1235 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4742044 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN LEI Code: 222100QO3TG8Z3F0JO91 Sequence No.: 398630 EQS News ID: 2182696 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)