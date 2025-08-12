Available across three continents, Valuedynamx commerce platform integration with Apple products helps banks, airlines, and hotels drive customer acquisition, enhance engagement, boost revenue

Valuedynamx, a Collinson company and leading provider of purchase rewards, is transforming loyalty reward offerings by enabling banks, hotels, and airlines to optimize their rewards programs by offering Apple products to drive customer loyalty, acquisition and engagement through an unrivaled retail experience built for today's most valuable audiences. Live in three continents with additional growth underway, this allows financial services and travel companies to directly offer their most valuable customers and reward program members Apple products (including MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods and more) via a dedicated and fully branded commerce platform. Through this optimized customer engagement solution, organizations can deliver earn and burn, cash back and acquisition opportunities through a single intuitive interface.

Research has unequivocally confirmed that reward program customers expect to receive exceptional value from participation. An effective way to create this value is through frequent, relevant "earn and burn" opportunities where customers can earn loyalty currency (e.g., points, miles, cash back) and redeem ("burn") it in quick succession. Another option is to provide customers with relevant offers and promotions. This offering does both, providing access to Apple products, enabling customers and/or reward program members to purchase Apple products with cash or loyalty currency-and simultaneously earn rewards for doing so. These actions translate to increased revenue potential, new customer acquisition, higher engagement, improved customer experience and satisfaction, and customer account upgrades.

"Meaningful offers and reward programs represent the most critical engagement and acquisition avenues for banks and travel loyalty programs, which invest millions in optimizing their customer relationships every year," said James Berry, Managing Director at Valuedynamx. "The ability to offer Apple products is already proving to be highly successful. Among the banking and travel companies that have implemented this offering, many are quickly experiencing massive returns via increased customer earning, burning, retention, and acquisition. The integration provides a prime opportunity to feature Apple products via an authentic experience on a global scale-helping improve user engagement, while positively impacting the bottom line."

Valuedynamx delivers exceptional value for businesses in the financial services and travel sectors as they aim to offer optimal customer and reward program experiences. Top program benefits include:

Higher margins. A shopping experience including better, more relevant deals that resonate with customers and reward program members, resulting in better ROI and improved revenue across the board. For instance, this bottom-line boost could be driven by successfully marketed account upgrades or new services signups for banking customers or more frequent "earn and burn" engagement from reward program members.

A shopping experience including better, more relevant deals that resonate with customers and reward program members, resulting in better ROI and improved revenue across the board. For instance, this bottom-line boost could be driven by successfully marketed account upgrades or new services signups for banking customers or more frequent "earn and burn" engagement from reward program members. Better customer experiences. From unlocking direct shipping to new product access and pre-orders, Valuedynamx's partners can deliver a more seamless and exciting shopping experience to their customers-while offering extensive payment flexibility via loyalty currency.

From unlocking direct shipping to new product access and pre-orders, Valuedynamx's partners can deliver a more seamless and exciting shopping experience to their customers-while offering extensive payment flexibility via loyalty currency. Happier customers. Building trust and loyalty with customers via distinctive shopping experiences with a top brand they love.

Building trust and loyalty with customers via distinctive shopping experiences with a top brand they love. End-to-end support. Valuedynamx offers comprehensive support through a seamless API-enabled delivery, managing the creation of an integrated commerce platform for Apple products, and providing ongoing site merchandising, customer journey optimization, order fulfillment, post-order servicing, and financial reconciliation.

For more information about Valuedynamx's solutions, visit Valuedynamx.com.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

