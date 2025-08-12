YunoJuno deepens strategic collaboration with Deel to expand global enterprise compliance and contractor payments capabilities

Leading enterprise contractor management system unites with global people platform to deliver a comprehensive EOR service and unmatched international compliance solution.

SAN FRANCISCO AND LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno , the leading enterprise-grade global contractor management system, is expanding its collaboration with Deel, the global leader in payroll and compliance for international teams. Building on a long-standing alliance, this powerhouse partnership empowers enterprise organisations to confidently engage top-tier freelance and contractor professionals from across the globe while ensuring full compliance with local labor laws and streamlined international payments.

This reinforced partnership reflects the growing demand from global enterprises for solutions that combine agility, compliance, and scalability. By combining YunoJuno's proprietary AI-powered skills matching technology and smart contractor management capabilities with Deel's comprehensive Employer of Record (EOR) services and international compliance infrastructure, the partnership delivers an unprecedented end-to-end solution for enterprise clients seeking to expand their global workforce capabilities.

"Our strategic partnership with Deel continues to evolve in line with our global ambitions," said Joao Martires, Chief Operating Officer of YunoJuno. Deel's robust EOR services remove the barriers to global freelance hiring and expand the possibilities for our clients. We're delivering something unprecedented - a truly global solution that combines premium talent with seamless international employment compliance."

As YunoJuno scales its international operations at pace, the company builds on a profitable US market entry and strong financial momentum from its first profitable quarter at the end of 2024. The collaboration directly addresses enterprise clients' most pressing challenge: accessing top-tier global talent while navigating the complex web of international employment regulations, tax obligations, and compliance requirements. With this strategic alliance, YunoJuno can now offer its enterprise clients unprecedented global reach backed by Deel's proven compliance infrastructure.

Ryan Freeman, Head of Partnerships at Deel, commented: "YunoJuno's rapidly expanding geographic footprint makes them an ideal strategic partner. Our collaboration allows us to extend our global compliance and EOR capabilities to YunoJuno's enterprise client base, creating a powerful synergy that addresses the most complex challenges in international workforce management."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Global EOR capabilities: Comprehensive Employer of Record services across 150+ countries, enabling compliant international contractor engagement

Automated compliance management: Streamlined workflows handling international employment law, tax obligations, and global worker classification

Misclassification protection: Comprehensive insurance and indemnity coverage, protecting against legal fees, taxes, interest, and misclassification penalties

Multi-currency payment processing: Seamless international payment capabilities with local currency support

Comprehensive reporting and analytics: Real-time AI-powered workforce insights and intelligent reporting for global workforce management

This strategic partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the rapidly evolving global talent economy, where enterprise organisations increasingly depend on international contractor expertise to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantage. Together, this partnership not only addresses the critical need for a solution that combines access to quality talent with compliance assurance, but sets a new standard for how enterprises can achieve operational efficiency on a global scale.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end contractor management system that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay contractor talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's AI-powered technology streamlines the entire contractor engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 enterprise clients and hundreds of thousands of contractors globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com .

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. Built for the way the world works today, Deel combines HRIS, payroll, compliance, benefits, performance, IT asset equipment management into one seamless platform. With AI-powered tools and a fully owned payroll infrastructure, Deel supports every worker type in 150+ countries, helping businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly.

For more information, visit www.deel.com

