12.08.2025 10:06 Uhr
Branding Shanghai: 2025 CHINA FOCUS Returns to Edinburgh Festivals Showcasing Cutting-Edge Chinese Performing Arts

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed CHINA FOCUS has officially launched its return to the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025 for the fifth edition, presenting nine groundbreaking productions from China. This year's programme (30 July - 25 August) highlights the dynamism and diversity of contemporary Chinese creativity across music, dance, theatre, and experimental performance.

CHINA FOCUS Reception Group Photo

Notably, the Edinburgh International Festival hosted the debut of the China National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra in Bruce Liu Plays Ravel (6 August, Usher Hall), conducted by Myung-whun Chung with pianist Liu Xiaoyu, presenting Chen Qigang's Wu Xing alongside Ravel and Saint-Saëns.

Eight productions ignites the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Personallery 4.0 (Shanghai University of Sport) fuses ballroom dance and AI to reimagine The Peony Pavilion, Youth and Poetry (QFun Theatre) transforms The Book of Songs into children's musical theatre, Zhuangzi's Dream (Central Academy of Drama) weaves shadow puppetry and Daoist philosophy, The Vast Lament: The Floating Life Performance (Spectator Concept Theatre) crafts an AI-augmented metaphysical journey, Inspired by the Eastern Wind (Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts) interprets classical strategy through street dance, The Pure Blue (Shanghai Theatre Academy) evokes ocean conservation via ethereal movement, Echoes (China Coal Mine Art Troupe) resurrects the legend of Ji Kang through musical drama, and Hibiscus and the Thistle (Hunan Song and Dance Theatre) unites Chinese traditional instruments with Western classics.

Since its inception in 2017, CHINA FOCUS has showcased 35 productions to over 120,000 Edinburgh audiences, continually blending tradition with contemporary artistry. Organised by China Shanghai International Arts Festival, co-organised by Branding Shanghai and with the support of Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Chinese Embassy in the UK, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, and Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, the initiative aims to elevate Chinese narratives on the global stage.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Qian
+86 13651903865
+44 7907422894
jqian@brandingshanghai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748136/Group_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-china-focus-returns-to-edinburgh-festivals-showcasing-cutting-edge-chinese-performing-arts-302526851.html

