Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Power Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

• Execution on Project Quantum Leap helps accelerate business sales

growth and financial performance

• Q2 revenue up 21% year-over-year, driven by broad hydrogen demand

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced its financial results and operational milestones for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue Growth and Run Rate Momentum

Plug reported $174 million in Q2 revenue, a 21% increase versus Q2 2024, driven by robust demand for its GenDrive fuel cells, GenFuel hydrogen infrastructure, and GenEco electrolyzer platforms.

Electrolyzer revenue tripled year-over-year, reaching ~$45 million in Q2, as the business scales globally.

Gross Margin, Operating Expenses, and Cash Flow Improvements

Gross margin for Q2 2025 improved significantly to -31% from -92% in Q2 2024, a result of service cost reductions, equipment cost improvements, and improved hydrogen pricing.

Continued execution of Project Quantum Leap delivered cost structure gains through: Optimization of the workforce Consolidation of facilities Reduction in professional services and software costs Renegotiated supply contracts, including a new hydrogen gas agreement expected to lower molecule cost in H2 2025 and onward

The second quarter had approximately $80 million in non-cash charges largely associated with Project Quantum Leap. This compares to approximately $6 million in Q2 2024 for similar activities.





Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash used in operating and investing activities declined over 40% year-over-year.

Plug exited Q2 with over $140 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and a platform to access over $300 million in additional debt capacity from the Company's secured debt facility.

The Company is also positioned to benefit from monetization of tax credits under Sections 45V and 48E.





Strategic and Market Highlights

GenEco Electrolyzer Growth and Global Expansion

Over 230 megawatts of GenEco electrolyzer programs are currently being mobilized across Europe, Australia, and North America, reflecting strong global demand and Plug's leadership in delivering industrial-scale hydrogen solutions.

In April, Plug's Georgia hydrogen plant set a U.S. production record using GenEco systems - a milestone that demonstrates the scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of our technology, underscoring Plug's ability to execute at scale and deliver high-volume, dependable hydrogen powered by GenEco electrolyzers.

The GenEco electrolyzer sales funnel remains exceptionally strong, with additional customer commitments expected this year and multiple large-scale projects moving toward final investment decisions in 2026. Plug is also pursuing pre-FID agreements to secure long-term value earlier in the development cycle, reinforcing our leadership position in the global electrolyzer market.





Strengthened Hydrogen Supply and Customer Confidence

A major hydrogen supply agreement was extended with improved economics, supporting better margins in the second half.

GenEco has become the electrolyzer platform of choice for industrial-scale applications in oil refining, chemicals, mining, semiconductors, steel, cement and more.





Positioned for Growth in GenDrive Material Handling

The extension of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) through 2026 is stimulating customer demand for Plug's GenDrive fuel cells for material handling solutions. The Company expects this momentum to drive new bookings in the second half of 2025, setting the stage for significant growth in 2026.





Advancing Plug's Energy Transition business with Proven Expertise

Plug's Energy Transition business is gaining traction as the Company leverages its expertise in skid packaging and liquefier technology to support customers in industries including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This capability is expected to open new revenue opportunities in the second half of 2025.





Tax Credit Clarity Helps Accelerate Growth

The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill in July was a major policy win, solidifying the Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit and the Section 48E Investment Tax Credit: 30% ITC for qualified fuel cell properties (2026-2032) Preservation of the PTC with direct pay and transferability for hydrogen projects beginning construction before 2028







Focus on Gross Margin Neutrality

Plug expects to achieve gross margin breakeven on a run-rate basis in Q4 2025.

Continued cost discipline, enhanced service execution, and scale benefits from GenEco deployments positions the Company to achieve this goal.





Earnings Call Details

Date : August 11, 2025

: August 11, 2025 Time : 4:30 PM ET

: 4:30 PM ET Dial-In : 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597 Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1727352&tp_key=81848c6f90





A live webcast will be available on the Plug Investor Relations website at https://www.ir.plugpower.com, and a playback will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power's total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.

Plug Power supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug, including but not limited to statements about Project Quantum Leap and the anticipated benefits from the implementation of such initiative; Plug's expectations regarding its financial profile and market outlook, including its estimated gross margins and the expected timing to break even on a run-rate basis; Plug's ability to deliver on its business and strategic objectives, including its expectations regarding its sales growth, gross margin, cash utilization, access to capital and working capital performance; Plug's expectations regarding its hydrogen production network and its ability to leverage its platform and reduce third-party fuel costs; Plug's expectations regarding benefits of the Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit and the Section 48E Investment Tax Credit; and Plug's ability to advance financing initiatives which will support long-term capital efficiency. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the anticipated benefits and actual savings and costs resulting from Project Quantum Leap; the risk that Plug's ability to achieve its business objectives and to continue to meet its obligations is dependent upon its ability to maintain a certain level of liquidity, which will depend in part on its ability to manage its cash flows; the risk that the funding of the Department of Energy loan may be delayed or cancelled; the risk that Plug may continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability; the risk that Plug may not be successful in its financing initiatives and not have sufficient capital to continue its operations; the risk that Plug may not be able to expand its business or manage its future growth effectively; the risk that global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rates, currency fluctuations, increase in tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, may adversely affect Plug's operating results; the risk that Plug may not be able to obtain from its hydrogen suppliers a sufficient supply of hydrogen at competitive prices or the risk that Plug may not be able to produce hydrogen internally at competitive prices; the risk that delays in or not completing its product and project development goals may adversely affect its revenue and profitability; the risk that its estimated future revenue may not be indicative of actual future revenue or profitability; the risk of elimination, nonrenewal, reduction of, or changes in qualifying criteria for government subsidies and economic incentives for alternative energy products, including Plug's qualification to utilize the PTC and ITC; the risk that volatility in commodity prices and product shortages may adversely affect Plug's gross margins and financial results; and the risk that Plug may not be able to manufacture and market products on a profitable and large-scale commercial basis. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Plug's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Plug's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as well as any subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Plug disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,736 $ 205,693 Restricted cash 195,443 198,008 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $42,384 as of June 30, 2025 and $37,712 as of December 31, 2024 138,743 157,244 Inventory, net 643,926 682,642 Contract assets 97,714 94,052 Prepaid expenses, tax credits, and other current assets 113,435 139,845 Total current assets 1,329,997 1,477,484 Restricted cash $ 540,622 $ 637,008 Property, plant, and equipment, net 910,144 866,329 Right of use assets related to finance leases, net 55,017 51,822 Right of use assets related to operating leases, net 215,310 218,081 Equipment related to power purchase agreements and fuel delivered to customers, net 129,456 144,072 Contract assets 23,125 23,963 Intangible assets, net 81,043 84,660 Investments in non-consolidated entities and non-marketable equity securities 46,196 85,494 Other assets 22,870 13,933 Total assets $ 3,353,780 $ 3,602,846 - Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 152,060 $ 180,966 Accrued expenses 105,173 103,145 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities 107,063 144,093 Operating lease liabilities 72,478 71,250 Finance lease liabilities 14,147 12,802 Finance obligations 81,368 83,129 Current portion of convertible debt instruments, net 145,318 58,273 Current portion of long-term debt (of which $64,000 was measured at fair value as of June 30, 2025 and $0 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2024) 64,936 946 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other current liabilities (of which $25,017 was measured at fair value as of June 30, 2025 and $28,954 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2024) 93,223 93,885 Total current liabilities 835,766 748,489 - - Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities $ 40,624 $ 58,532 Operating lease liabilities 227,319 242,148 Finance lease liabilities 22,471 22,778 Finance obligations 228,609 264,318 Convertible debt instruments, net (of which $173,150 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2024) - 321,060 Long-term debt (of which $133,861 was measured at fair value as of June 30, 2025 and $0 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2024) 135,325 1,932 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other liabilities (of which $16,913 was measured at fair value as of June 30, 2025 and $31,792 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2024) 99,706 135,833 Total liabilities 1,589,820 1,795,090 - Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized; Issued (including shares in treasury): 1,165,714,048 as of June 30, 2025 and 934,126,897 as of December 31, 2024 $ 11,658 $ 9,342 Additional paid-in capital 8,789,434 8,430,537 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 3,478 (2,502 ) Accumulated deficit (7,018,200 ) (6,594,445 ) Less common stock in treasury: 18,494,066 as of June 30, 2025 and 20,230,043 as of December 31, 2024 (105,304 ) (108,795 ) Total Plug Power Inc. stockholders' equity 1,681,066 1,734,137 Non-controlling interest 82,894 73,619 Total stockholders' equity 1,763,960 1,807,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,353,780 $ 3,602,846

Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other $ 99,173 $ 76,788 $ 162,679 $ 145,083 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 16,367 13,034 33,241 26,057 Power purchase agreements 23,633 19,674 46,843 37,978 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 34,399 29,887 63,856 48,173 Other 398 3,967 1,025 6,323 Net revenue $ 173,970 $ 143,350 $ 307,644 $ 263,614 Cost of revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other 117,280 129,911 191,836 265,036 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 9,996 13,730 24,458 26,687 (Benefit)/provision for loss contracts related to service (10,832 ) 16,484 (1,944 ) 32,229 Power purchase agreements 45,272 54,312 95,204 109,540 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 65,636 58,317 124,990 116,890 Other 83 1,851 426 3,562 Total cost of revenue $ 227,435 $ 274,605 $ 434,970 $ 553,944 Gross loss $ (53,465 ) $ (131,255 ) $ (127,326 ) $ (290,330 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 12,193 18,940 29,550 44,220 Selling, general and administrative 87,893 85,144 168,732 163,103 Restructuring 2,964 1,629 20,118 7,640 Impairment 20,599 3,937 21,663 4,221 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (168 ) 3,768 (11,987 ) (5,432 ) Total operating expenses $ 123,481 $ 113,418 $ 228,076 $ 213,752 Operating loss (176,946 ) (244,673 ) (355,402 ) (504,082 ) Interest income 5,845 7,795 10,998 17,072 Interest expense (15,938 ) (9,511 ) (27,424 ) (20,836 ) Other income/(expense), net 3,817 (9,080 ) 5,107 (16,076 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt instruments and debt (5,475 ) - (9,127 ) (14,047 ) Change in fair value of convertible debenture 9,240 - 1,902 - Change in fair value of debt (3,408 ) - (3,408 ) - Loss on equity method investments (45,850 ) (7,240 ) (48,220 ) (20,353 ) Loss before income taxes $ (228,715 ) $ (262,709 ) $ (425,574 ) $ (558,322 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (12 ) 376 (12 ) 213 Net loss $ (228,727 ) $ (262,333 ) $ (425,586 ) $ (558,109 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (1,628 ) $ - $ (1,831 ) $ - Net loss attributable to Plug Power Inc. $ (227,099 ) $ (262,333 ) $ (423,755 ) $ (558,109 ) Net loss per share attributable to Plug Power Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted average number of common stock outstanding 1,126,627,283 736,848,684 1,036,697,246 688,900,904

Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2025

2024

Operating activities Net loss $ (425,586 ) $ (558,109 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 24,910 34,603 Amortization of intangible assets 4,008 9,434 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments and provision for excess and obsolete inventory 21,166 53,359 Stock-based compensation 24,167 40,013 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt instruments and debt 9,127 14,047 Provision/(recoveries) for losses on accounts receivable 4,672 (1,313 ) Amortization of premium of debt issuance costs on convertible debt instruments and long-term debt (214 ) (718 ) Provision for common stock warrants 18,599 10,327 Deferred income tax benefit - (213 ) Impairment 21,663 4,221 (Recovery)/loss on service contracts (25,806 ) 7,292 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,987 ) (5,432 ) Lease origination costs - (2,467 ) Change in fair value of convertible debenture (1,902 ) - Change in fair value of debt 3,408 - Loss on equity method investments 48,220 20,353 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provide/(use) cash: Accounts receivable 13,829 55,261 Inventory 16,356 (11,925 ) Contract assets (5,210 ) (2,897 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,691 (20,864 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (4,077 ) (15,818 ) Payments of contingent consideration (8,341 ) (9,164 ) Payments of operating lease liability, net (11,133 ) - Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities (54,938 ) (42,456 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (297,378 ) $ (422,466 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (79,069 ) (193,923 ) Purchases of equipment related to power purchase agreements and equipment related to fuel delivered to customers (7,409 ) (11,022 ) Cash paid for non-consolidated entities and non-marketable equity securities (838 ) (63,713 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (87,316 ) $ (268,658 ) Financing activities Payments of contingent consideration - (1,836 ) Proceeds from public and private offerings, net of transaction costs 276,192 572,120 Payments of tax withholding on behalf of employees for net stock settlement of stock-based compensation (207 ) (602 ) Contributions by non-controlling interest 750 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 67 Principal payments on convertible debentures (185,962 ) - Proceeds from debt issuance 199,500 - Premium on principal of convertible debenture settled in cash (3,832 ) - Principal payments on long-term debt (688 ) (685 ) Cash paid for closing fees related to DOE loan guarantee (13,414 ) - Principal repayments of finance obligations and finance leases (46,275 ) (42,313 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 226,064 $ 526,751 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,278 ) 14,135 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (64,957 ) (72,674 ) Decrease in restricted cash (98,951 ) (77,564 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 1,040,709 1,169,144 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 876,801 $ 1,018,906



