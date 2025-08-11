RGC Resources Inc.: RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated earnings of $538,412, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $156,692, or $0.02 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the quarter was largely the result of higher earnings from the Company's investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC ("MVP").

CEO Paul Nester stated, "We continue to honor our mission of creating value for shareholders and our community by providing safe and reliable energy to the Roanoke region. MVP has been a successful and meaningful part of delivering value and energy for a full year. Roanoke Gas continues to produce strong financial results resulting from prudent system investment and exemplary operational performance."

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company's net income of $13,484,309, or $1.31 per share, was up 16% from $11,620,074, or $1.15 per share, in the first nine months of the prior year, primarily due to higher operating margins along with enhanced earnings from the Company's investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding inflation and interest rate along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company's fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenues $ 17,264,615 $ 14,458,202 $ 81,016,198 $ 71,536,930 Operating expenses 16,068,055 12,900,609 62,091,675 54,697,591 Operating income 1,196,560 1,557,593 18,924,523 16,839,339 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 772,082 282,604 2,427,470 2,979,823 Other income (expense), net 244,000 (69,349 ) 1,180,969 140,924 Interest expense 1,512,754 1,567,093 4,922,959 4,769,979 Income before income taxes 699,888 203,755 17,610,003 15,190,107 Income tax expense 161,476 47,063 4,125,694 3,570,033 Net income $ 538,412 $ 156,692 $ 13,484,309 $ 11,620,074 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 1.31 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 1.31 $ 1.15 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2075 $ 0.2000 $ 0.6225 $ 0.6000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,319,232 10,188,592 10,294,227 10,129,111 Diluted 10,324,165 10,192,797 10,298,688 10,132,347 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, Assets 2025 2024 Current assets $ 21,595,712 $ 25,408,031 Utility property, net 270,538,465 257,936,755 Other non-current assets 32,623,816 30,809,374 Total Assets $ 324,757,993 $ 314,154,160 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 20,695,773 $ 23,782,556 Long-term debt, net 139,743,390 136,311,348 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 48,057,512 45,292,464 Total Liabilities 208,496,675 205,386,368 Stockholders' Equity 116,261,318 108,767,792 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 324,757,993 $ 314,154,160