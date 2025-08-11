Arq, Inc.: Arq Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Increased revenue 13% YoY and maintained sustained PAC price improvement

Delivered 5th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA - up >200% YoY

Achieved major milestone with the commissioning of 1st GAC line at Red River

Targeting final investment decision (FID) for 2nd GAC line prior to year-end 2025

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Generated revenue of $28.6 million in Q2 2025, up 13% over the prior year period, driven largely by higher average sales price ("ASP"), and higher volumes sold

Increased ASP in Q2 2025 by approximately 9% over the prior year period

Achieved gross margin of 33.3% in Q2 2025, versus 32.2% reported in the prior year period, driven by improved pricing and higher volume, partially offset by start-up costs associated with the Granular Activated Carbon ("GAC") line at Red River in Q2 2025

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.7 million in Q2 2025 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the prior year period, reflecting the 5th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

Exited Q2 2025 with cash and restricted cash of $15.4 million

Capital expenditures forecast for full year 2025 remain in line with previous guidance of $8 - $12 million

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the paragraph titled "Non-GAAP Measures" for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures included in this press release. As of Q1 2025, the Company began adjusting for stock-based compensation in EBITDA calculation; 2024 figures shown have been adjusted consistently.

Recent Business Highlights

Completed Red River plant commissioning with first commercial GAC production and sales, continuing transformation into new higher growth, higher margin businesses

Expect to accelerate development planning for second line of 25 million pounds of GAC production at Red River and make financial investment decision prior to year-end 2025

Testing of Arq Wetcake as a feedstock for various asphalt related products with a leading U.S. asphalt company has begun



"Successful commissioning of our first GAC line at Red River represents a significant milestone for Arq, our customers and shareholders," said Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq. "When combined with our second quarter results, this represents significant progress in our continued transformation of Arq's business lines as well as present and future financial performance. Meanwhile, our foundational PAC business delivered another solid quarter with further sustained price improvements and our fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. These results provide further evidence of the successful and sustained turnaround of this business. This performance provides us with the foundation needed to capitalize on the exceptional GAC market opportunity we see ahead."

"The GAC market continues to show strength with steady demand and minimal new capacity entering the market, creating favorable conditions for pricing," continued Mr. Rasmus. "We're seeing steady 3-5% annual growth from existing demand drivers alone, with the potential for a 3-5x increase in demand driven by the recent EPA regulatory changes. Beyond water treatment, we're capitalizing on additional growth drivers like renewable natural gas and have already sold initial Phase 1 GAC product to RNG customers in Q3 2025. Given the continued favorable market dynamics we now expect to make a Final Investment Decision on a second line prior to the end of 2025. We are well-positioned to capture this compelling decades-long opportunity while maintaining our disciplined approach to growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue totaled $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to $25.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven predominantly by higher ASP, and higher volumes. ASP for the second quarter of 2025 was up approximately 9% compared to the prior year period, further demonstrating sustained growth.

Costs of revenue totaled $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 11% compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period, principally driven by an increase in volumes and associated revenue as well as start-up costs associated with the GAC line at Red River.

Gross margin was 33.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 32.2% in the prior year period. Gross margin increased approximately 110 bps, as higher pricing and volume were partially offset by start-up costs associated with the GAC line at Red River.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $7.0 million in the prior year period. The reduction of approximately $1.1 million, or 16%, was primarily driven by lower payroll and benefits and G&A expenses. A portion of this decrease reflects the capitalization of payroll and benefits associated with our Corbin Facility, which became operational in January 2025.

Research and development costs totaled $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to non-recurring expenses relating to feedstock utilized in pre-production testing of our GAC Facility during the three months ended June 30, 2025, which was included as an adjustment to Adjusted EBITDA.

Operating loss was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the prior year period, reflecting the fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. The increase over the prior year period was primarily driven by the higher revenues discussed above.

See note below regarding the use of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Capex and Balance Sheet

Capex for full year 2025 remains in line with previous guidance at $8 - $12 million. Capex totaled $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, in line with management expectations.

Cash as of June 30, 2025, including $8.5 million of restricted cash, totaled $15.4 million, compared to $22.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was largely caused by capex relating to the GAC Facility at Red River, trade accounts payable, as well as build-up of inventory and spare parts at our Corbin Facility.

Total debt, inclusive of financing leases, as of June 30, 2025, totaled $28.7 million compared to $24.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was driven by an increase in the outstanding principal balance of the Company's revolving credit facility.

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) As of

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 6,957 $ 13,516 Receivables, net 15,547 14,876 Inventories, net 20,778 19,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,382 4,650 Total current assets 50,664 52,356 Restricted cash, long-term 8,467 8,719 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $29,622 and

$26,619, respectively 180,621 178,564 Other long-term assets, net 44,789 44,729 Total Assets $ 284,541 $ 284,368 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 15,860 $ 21,017 Revolving credit facility 18,528 13,828 Current portion of long-term debt obligations 1,430 1,624 Other current liabilities 10,350 8,184 Total current liabilities 46,168 44,653 Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion 8,741 9,370 Other long-term liabilities 12,864 13,069 Total Liabilities 67,773 67,092 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

none issued or outstanding - - Common stock: par value of $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

47,196,204 and 46,639,930 shares issued, and 42,578,058 and 42,021,784

shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 47 47 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,618,146 and 4,618,146 shares as of June 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively (47,692 ) (47,692 ) Additional paid-in capital 199,909 198,487 Retained earnings 64,504 66,434 Total Stockholders' Equity 216,768 217,276 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 284,541 $ 284,368

Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 28,584 $ 25,405 $ 55,831 $ 47,145 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 19,066 17,227 36,398 30,940 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,918 7,011 11,971 14,677 Research and development 2,697 929 3,571 2,554 Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 2,485 1,658 4,666 3,374 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (27 ) - 118 - Total operating expenses 11,073 9,598 20,326 20,605 Operating loss (1,555 ) (1,420 ) (893 ) (4,400 ) Other (expense) income: Earnings from equity method investments - - 155 - Interest expense (594 ) (829 ) (1,318 ) (1,620 ) Other income, net 16 311 126 663 Total other expense (578 ) (518 ) (1,037 ) (957 ) Loss before income taxes (2,133 ) (1,938 ) (1,930 ) (5,357 ) Income tax expense - 30 - 30 Net loss $ (2,133 ) $ (1,968 ) $ (1,930 ) $ (5,387 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 41,507 34,356 41,415 33,229 Diluted 41,507 34,356 41,415 33,229

Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,930 ) $ (5,387 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 4,666 3,374 Stock-based compensation expense 1,470 1,435 Operating lease expense 1,161 1,049 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 173 299 Loss on sale of long-term assets, net 118 - Earnings from equity method investments (155 ) - Other non-cash items, net (5 ) (55 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (671 ) 380 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,853 ) 1,036 Inventories, net (1,580 ) (1,493 ) Other long-term assets, net (1,631 ) (1,089 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,709 ) (1,821 ) Other current liabilities 1,651 1,560 Operating lease liabilities 204 (786 ) Other long-term liabilities (185 ) (926 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,276 ) (2,424 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, net (5,589 ) (28,766 ) Acquisition of mine development costs (96 ) (85 ) Distributions from equity method investees in excess of cumulative earnings 155 - Net cash used in investing activities (5,530 ) (28,851 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 61,884 - Repayments of revolving credit facility (57,184 ) - Principal payments on notes payable (393 ) (268 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (264 ) (565 ) Repurchase of common stock to satisfy tax withholdings (48 ) (599 ) Net proceeds from common stock issued in private placement transactions - 14,951 Net proceeds from common stock issued to related party - 800 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,995 14,319 Decrease in Cash and Restricted Cash (6,811 ) (16,956 ) Cash and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 22,235 54,153 Cash and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 15,424 $ 37,197 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in accrued purchases for property and equipment $ 553 $ 4,013

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), we provide certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are measurements that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA reduced by non-cash gains, increased by GAC Facility pre-production feedstock, share-based compensation expense, other non-cash losses and non-recurring costs and fees. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. See below for a reconciliation from net income (loss), the nearest U.S. GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We believe that the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA measures are less susceptible to variances that affect our operating performance. We include these non-GAAP measures because management uses them in the evaluation of our operating performance, and believe they help to facilitate comparison of operating results between periods. We believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and users of the financial statements by excluding certain expenses, gains, and losses which can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry and may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

The following table reconciles net loss, our most directly comparable as-reported financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.