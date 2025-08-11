Draganfly Inc: Draganfly Announces Second Quarter Results of 2025 with 37% Increase in YoY Product Sales

Vancouver, BC., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce its second quarter financial results.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q2 2025:



Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $2,115,255 which represents a 22.1% year over year increase. Product sales of $1,901,585 were up 37.1% over the same period last year.





Gross profit for Q2 2025 was $504,592 up 9.3% from $461,673 for the same period last year. Gross margin percentage for Q2 2025 was 23.9% compared to 26.6% in Q2 2024. Gross profit would have been $515,013 and gross margin would have been 24.3%, not including a one-time non-cash recovery of a write down of inventory of $10,421. The decrease is due to the sales mix of the products sold.





The comprehensive loss for the period of $4,749,634 includes non-cash changes comprised of a negative change in fair value derivative of $180,318, a write down of inventory of $10,421, and an impairment gain on notes receivable of $8,233 and would otherwise be a comprehensive loss of $4,567,128 vs an adjusted comprehensive loss of $4,362,944 for the same period last year. Contributors to the year-over-year increase are increased office and miscellaneous, employee and management expenses, and share based payments, offset by professional fees.





Cash balance on June 30, 2025 of $22,571,059 compared to $6,252,409 on December 31, 2024.





Modular LiDAR into UAV platforms. Balko placed multiple initial orders, enhancing capabilities in precision mapping and public safety applications.

Draganfly was named the preferred global provider of landmine mapping drones and aerial survey services by SafeLane Global. This long-term partnership strengthens Draganfly's role in global demining and humanitarian operations.





To bolster public safety engagement, Draganfly established an advisory board chaired by Paul Goldenberg, a leading expert in homeland security and law enforcement strategy.





Draganfly and Autonome Labs announced a teaming agreement to deliver UAV-based mesh deployment systems for demining. The initiative leverages Draganfly's aerial technology to accelerate minefield remediation globally.





Draganfly successfully closed a US$3.6 million public offering to support operational expansion, product development, and strategic partnerships.





Draganfly appointed Peter Lambrinakos, O.O.M., CPP, former VIA Rail Chief of Police, to its Public Safety Advisory Board, deepening its expertise in Canadian public safety and national security.





Draganfly delivered Flex FPV drone systems to a major U.S. defense prime contractor, reinforcing its position as a key supplier of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) drone technologies.





Draganfly exclusively invited to present its tactical drone innovations at the Global Defense Summit in Latvia, spotlighting the Commander 3XL and its role in coalition-aligned defense strategies.





Following the U.S. Executive Order "Unleashing American Drone Dominance," Draganfly was selected for a pilot program by Arizona's Cochise County Sheriff's Department, supporting border operations with U.S.-built drone platforms.





The Canadian government's $80 billion defense modernization package includes the integration of secure communications. Draganfly is well-positioned with its DND-specified radio capabilities to serve these upgrades.





Draganfly completed a US$13.75 million public offering to accelerate growth, deepen defense market penetration, and expand its R&D pipeline.





Draganfly's Commander 3XL, integrated with TB2 Aerospace's DROPS delivery system, achieved flawless mission success during U.S. Army SMEX25 operational trials-validating the system's real-time deployment performance in tactical scenarios.



Subsequent Events

A major branch of the U.S. Department of Defense selected Draganfly's Commander 3XL UAV for advanced operational initiatives, reinforcing the system's value in evolving defense strategy and frontline adoption.





Draganfly completed a US$25 million registered direct offering, providing capital to scale production and meet growing demand from both defense and commercial sectors.





Draganfly secured a major military order for its Commander 3XL UAVs, marking a pivotal milestone in the Company's defense vertical growth and product deployment across key operational theaters.



Draganfly will hold a shareholder update, and earnings call on August 11, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT

Registration for the call can be done Here

Selected financial information is outlined below and should be read with Draganfly's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and associated management discussion and analysis, which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenues $ 2,115,255 $ 1,732,990 $ 3,662,970 $ 3,062,571 Gross Margin (as a % of revenues) (1) 23.9 % 26.6 % 22.2 % 24.2 % Net income (loss) (4,762,161 ) (7,091,549 ) (8,186,986 ) (8,955,537 ) Net income (loss) per share ($) - Basic (0.61 ) (2.51 ) (1.23 ) (3.57 ) - Diluted (0.61 ) (2.51 ) (1.23 ) (3.57 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (4,749,634 ) (7,097,638 ) (8,183,346 ) (8,982,054 ) Comprehensive income (loss) per share ($) - Basic (0.60 ) (2.51 ) (1.23 ) (3.58 ) - Diluted (0.60 ) (2.51 ) (1.23 ) (3.58 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 20,444,956 950,811 $ 16,318,650 $ 2,196,935

(1) Gross Profit (as a % of revenues) would have been 24.3% and 34.4% not including a non-cash write down of inventory for $10,421 and $134,410 respectively for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, and 2024. Gross Profit (as a % of revenues) would have been 21.5% and 33.5% not including a non-cash recovery of write down of inventory for $(28,246) and non-cash write down of $283,169 respectively for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, and 2024.





As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total assets $ 28,452,735 $ 10,200,088 Working capital 22,384,429 3,846,283 Total non-current liabilities 249,805 342,013 Shareholders' equity $ 22,985,531 $ 4,621,783 Number of shares outstanding 13,967,978 5,427,795

Shareholders' equity and working capital as at June 30, 2025, includes a fair value of derivative liability of $2,220,610 (2024 - $2,198,121) and would otherwise be $25,206,141 (2024 - $6,819,904) and $24,605,039 (2024 - $6,044,404), respectively.

2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2024 Q2 Revenue $ 2,115,255 $ 1,547,715 $ 1,732,990 Cost of sales(2) $ (1,610,663 ) $ (1,237,627 ) $ (1,271,317 ) Gross profit(3) $ 504,592 $ 310,088 $ 461,673 Gross margin - percentage 23.9 % 20.0 % 26.6 % Operating expenses $ (4,974,316 ) $ (3,911,035 ) $ (4,395,923 ) Operating income (loss) $ (4,469,724 ) $ (3,600,947 ) $ (3,934,250 ) Operating loss per share - basic $ (0.57 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.39 ) Operating loss per share - diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.39 ) Other income (expense) $ (292,437 ) $ 176,122 $ (3,157,299 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (1) $ (180,318 ) $ 157,830 $ (2,604,394 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 12,526 $ (8,887 ) $ (6,089 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (4,749,634 ) $ (3,433,712 ) $ (7,097,638 ) Comprehensive income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.60 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (2.51 ) Comprehensive income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (2.51 )

(1) Included in other income (expense).

(2) Cost of goods sold includes non-cash inventory write downs of $38,666 in Q1 2025 and a write down of $10,421 in Q2 2025 and would have been $1,276,293 in Q1 2025 and $1,600,242 in Q2 2025 before these write downs.

(3) Gross profit would have been $271,422 in Q1 2025 and $515,013 in Q2 2025 without the write downs in number 2 above.

(4) Cost of goods sold includes non-cash inventory write downs of $134,410 in Q2 2024 and would have been $1,136,907 in Q2 2024 before these write downs.

(5) Gross profit would have been $596,083 in Q2 2024, without the write downs in number 4 above.



About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 25 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

CSE

NASDAQ

FRANKFURT



