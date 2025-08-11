Titanium Transportation Group Inc: Titanium Reports Q2 2025 with 16.8% Logistics Revenue Increase; Further Debt Reduction Strengthens Balance Sheet

Consolidated revenue for Q2 2025 grew 3.5% year-over-year, to $119.1 million, driven by strength in the Logistics segment.

Logistics revenue increased 16.8% year-over-year, fueled by 19% increase in US volume, highlighting growth of new customers and the scalability of Titanium's asset-light model.

Enhanced financial flexibility with $12.4 million in debt reduction, $16.4 million cash on hand.

BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in Canadian currency.

Q2 2025 Financial and Business Highlights Compared with Q2 2024

Consolidated revenue of $119.1 million, a 3.5% increase, compared to $115.1 million in Q2 2024

Consolidated EBITDA 1 of $10.0 million, compared to $10.2 million in Q2 2024, with consolidated EBITDA Margin 1 of 9.3%

of $10.0 million, compared to $10.2 million in Q2 2024, with consolidated EBITDA Margin of 9.3% Cash flow from operating activities increased to $10.9 million, compared to $9.4 million in Q2 2024

Truck Transportation segment revenue of $54.4 million, down 8.5% compared to $59.4 million in Q2 2024, reflective of the strategic rationalization of fleet operations in latter half of 2024 to eliminate unprofitable service offerings.

Logistics segment revenue of $65.6 million, up 16.8% compared to $56.2 million in Q2 2024

Fully diluted adjusted net income per share from continuing operations of $0.02, compared to fully diluted adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.00 in Q2 2024.

Cash was $16.4 million on June 30, 2025.

Repaid $10.1 million in loans and finance leases.

"Titanium continued to show resiliency in Q2 2025, achieving 3.5% year-over-year revenue growth amidst persistent macroeconomic challenges," said Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group. "Our Logistics segment continued to be the primary growth driver, with revenue up nearly 17% fueled by 19% increase in US volume, a testament to our strong customer wins and the scalability of our asset-light model. In Truck Transportation, we executed a disciplined pricing strategy returning the segment to positive operating income despite a 15% decline in volumes due to our proactive exit from non-core service lines."

"In the current operating environment, financial discipline remains paramount. We reduced loans and lease liabilities by $10.1 million in the quarter, strengthened our net debt-to-equity ratio, and ended with a solid cash position of $16.4 million. These actions enhance our financial flexibility and position us to capitalize on strategic opportunities as market dynamics improve. Our continued investments in technology and operational efficiency are critical levers to protect margins and drive long-term, profitable growth," added Mr. Daniel.

Q2 YTD 2025 Financial Highlights Compared with Q2 YTD 2024

Consolidated revenue of $240.5 million, compared to $228.0 million in Q2 2024.

EBITDA of $18.8 million, compared to $19.9 million and EBITDA Margin 1 of 8.7%.

of 8.7%. Logistics segment revenue of $131.7 million, up 17.2% compared to $112.4 million. EBITDA of $6.5 million and EBITDA Margin of 5.5%.

Truck Transportation segment revenue of $110.5 million. EBITDA of $14.2 million with an EBITDA Margin of 14.5%.

Summary of Q2 2025 Financial Results (in thousands $CAD)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Change Consolidated Results Revenue 119,123 115,085 3.5 % 240,528 228,006 5.5 % EBITDA1 9,965 10,218 (2.5 %) 18,761 19,902 (5.7 %) EBITDA margin1 9.3 % 10.1 % 8.7 % 9.9 % Net Income 1,019 (2,329 ) 143.8 % (2,368 ) (1,649 ) (43.6 %) Net Income per share 0.02 (0.05 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.04 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,019 (113 ) 1,001.8 % (2,368 ) (1,689 ) (40.2 %) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations 0.02 (0.00 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Truck Transportation Revenue 54,405 59,450 (8.5 %) 110,492 116,801 (5.4 %) EBITDA1 7,646 7,961 (4.0 %) 14,208 15,676 (9.4 %) EBITDA margin1 15.7 % 15.5 % 14.5 % 15.6 % Logistics Revenue 65,619 56,167 16.8 % 131,720 112,390 17.2 % EBITDA1 3,180 3,135 1.4 % 6,496 6,204 4.7 % EBITDA margin1 5.4 % 6.2 % 5.5 % 6.1 %



EBITDA to Net Income (in thousands $CAD)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Net Income 1,019 (2,329 ) Add(deduct) Gain on sale of equipment (10 ) (1,499 ) Finance costs 2,583 3,223 Finance income (84 ) (97 ) Foreign exchange (633 ) 511 Income taxes 763 (650 ) Discontinued operations - 2,216 Operating Income 3,638 1,375 Depreciation 6,327 8,395 Amortization of intangible assets - 448 EBITDA 9,965 10,218



2025 Outlook

Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group, noted, "As we head into the second half of 2025, freight markets remain challenging, but we are encouraged by sequential improvements and early signs of stabilization in certain regions. While broader market recovery is likely to be gradual and uneven, Titanium's strategic focus remains clear: Protect margins, maintain balance sheet strength, and leverage our people, technology, and scalable logistics network to navigate this cycle with discipline and agility."

"Our asset-light logistics model, prudent capital allocation, and strong operational execution continue to differentiate us. We remain committed to reducing debt and selectively investing in high-return growth opportunities that strengthen our competitive position. As industry fundamentals stabilize, we are confident that Titanium is positioned to emerge as a stronger, more efficient operator, delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders," added Mr. Daniel.

2025 Guidance

Amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, freight market volatility, and unpredictable tariff backdrop, Titanium Transportation estimates Revenue of $115 million to $120 million, and EBITDA % of 8.5% - 9.5% for the next quarter. The Company remains confident in the fundamentals of the business and is focused on operational execution, margin preservation and cash generation.

Conference Call

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

North America dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-289-514-5100

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on August 26, 2025.

Details of the replay:



North America dial-in number: 1-888-660-6264

International dial-in number: 1-289-819-1325

Conference ID: 40251

Passcode: 40251#

For more details, or visit Titanium's investor relations website at https://www.ttgi.com/investors

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 850 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For four (4) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TTNM" and "TTNMF" on the OTCQX.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following financial measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies:

"Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("EBITDA") is calculated as net income before depreciation, amortization, asset impairments, gains or losses on the sale of equipment, finance income and costs, gains or losses on foreign exchange, income tax expense, transaction costs, accelerated customer list amortization and goodwill impairment.

"EBITDA margin" is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

"Free cash flow" is calculated as cash flow from operations plus proceeds from finance lease receivables and proceeds from disposition, less capital expenditures.

Management of the Company believes that these financial measures are useful for investors and other readers, when used in conjunction with other IFRS financial measures, as they are measurers used internally by management to evaluate performance. However, these financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

ted.daniel@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

For Investors

James Bowen

416-519-9442

James.Bowen@loderockadvisors.com