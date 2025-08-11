American Public Education, Inc.: APEI Appoints James Kenigsberg as Interim Chief Innovation and Technology Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) announced the appointment of James Kenigsberg as its interim Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, a pivotal leadership role as the organization accelerates its transition to become a data-first, AI-enabled institution. With a mission rooted in serving military, nursing, and other service-minded learners, APEI is investing in intelligent infrastructure, predictive analytics, and personalized digital tools to modernize every part of the learner journey. This transformation aims to improve access, improve student persistence, and deliver more responsive, mission-aligned educational experiences across American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Kenigsberg as our interim Chief Innovation and Technology Officer," said Angela Selden, President and CEO of APEI. "He has proven to be an invaluable resource on our Board of Directors, and his leadership and experience will be instrumental as we expand access and improve outcomes for those who serve and lead in their communities."

Kenigsberg will be stepping away from his service as a member of the APEI Board of Directors in order to focus on this important interim executive role. He brings more than two decades of experience leading technology strategies in education. As the founding Chief Technology Officer at 2U, Inc., he helped scale the company from a startup in 2008 to a global edtech leader until 2022 when he stepped away to serve as strategic advisor to Udemy, Andela, and a number of other high-growth startups and education-focused companies, including APEI.

"I am honored to join the APEI executive team to focus on building intelligent systems powered by AI and data that truly understand and support the learner," said James Kenigsberg. "Education becomes a catalyst for their growth and for the lives and communities they dedicate themselves to serving when we meet service-minded individuals where they are."

Kenigsberg's track record in building scalable, student-focused technology solutions aligns closely with APEI's vision. In this new role, Kenigsberg will lead the integration of AI and data across admissions, academic operations, career pathways, and learner support.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 88,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 125-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 14,900 students across its 20 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio ** and serves approximately 3,700 total students.

Both APUS and Rasmussen University are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Graduate School USA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2024.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

