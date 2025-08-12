Websol is completing the installation of an additional 600 MW solar cell line in India. Trial output is set for September 2025 and full commercial production is scheduled to start the following month. From pv magazine India Websol Energy System will double its solar cell capacity to 1. 2 GW when a new 600 MW mono PERC cell line begins production in October. The company now operates 600 MW of mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cell capacity and 550 MW of module capacity. Revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 reached INR 2. 19 billion, up 96% from a year earlier. ...

