Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Listed on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2025

This marks Centurion's third time being honored on the list.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Centurion Wealth Management has been included on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This marks the firm's third consecutive year on the list, reflecting its continued expansion over the three-year period from 2021 to 2024.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row is an honor we're incredibly proud of. It speaks to the consistency and dedication of our team, and we're especially grateful to the clients who continue to place their trust in us. This recognition is a meaningful milestone as we continue building a firm that puts our clients first." - Sterling Neblett, Founding Partner - 8/12/2025

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees were selected based on percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year growth rate was 1,552 percent. A complete list of companies is available at: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. will celebrate this year's honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, scheduled for October 22-24 in Phoenix.

Centurion Wealth Management offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. Services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients navigate complex financial decisions and plan for the future.

