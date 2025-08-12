TPAY MOBILE: tpay Releases White Paper on Unlocking Business Opportunities With New Digital Payments

DUBAI, United Arab Emiates, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the META region, has published a new white paper exploring the rapidly evolving payments landscape, highlighting the forces reshaping how we pay and why it matters more than ever.

In a world where digital consumption is booming and 33% of the global population shops online, the race is on to deliver fast, seamless, and inclusive payment options.



With global e-commerce spending surpassing $6.8 trillion in 2024 and projected to reach $10.8 trillion by 2030, businesses can't afford to overlook alternative payment methods. Embracing a mobile-first, cashless, and borderless approach is now the new standard for businesses.



This white paper dives into:

The explosive growth of e-commerce and mobile-first spending in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa

The shift from cards to Direct Carrier Billing and Direct Wallet Billing as go-to payment methods

A closer look at real-time payments, open banking, digital wallets, BNPL, and more

How alternative payments are driving financial inclusion and unlocking new markets, particularly in regions with low banking access but high mobile usage

Backed by powerful statistics and real-world examples, including tpay's collaborations with Tencent and Vodafone, this white paper offers a clear guide to the trends shaping the future of digital commerce across META.



Download the full white paper now! Unlocking Business Opportunities With New Digital Payments

About tpay

We serve as the connector, bringing the unconnected into the digital world.

We aim to connect the entire Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, and make the digital world accessible to all by being the most reliable facilitator for digital micropayments in the region.

Our offerings

A full service, end-to-end solution connects digital service providers to potential of millions of users. Simple but transformative technology allows merchants and telecom operators to access and accept payments from consumers in more than 31 countries. Reliable facilitator eliminates the complexity by simplifying and handling the legal, financial including the cross-border settlements, and operational processes so our partners can focus on growing further in META with additional revenue channels.



The world's tech brands: Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, beIN, and others trust TPAY.

