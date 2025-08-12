The Crypto Company Partners with Anchorage Digital Bank to Execute Secure and Strategic Crypto Treasury Initiative

MALIBU, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / The Crypto Company (OTCID:CRCW), a publicly traded blockchain and crypto-focused company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank, the first and only federally chartered U.S. digital asset bank, to implement and safeguard The Crypto Company's next-generation treasury strategy.

"The Crypto Company pioneered what we believe to be the first digital asset treasury in the public markets in 2017, initially relying on cold storage and multiple safe deposit boxes," said CEO, Ron Levy. "Today, our digital assets are securely custodied and fully insured with Anchorage Digital Bank, offering exceptional security and advantages we couldn't have imagined in 2017."

The Crypto Company's treasury strategy is designed to be a dynamic tool for business growth. It has the potential to provide a hedge against inflation and fiat currency risk, support ecosystem development for the tokens the Company holds in treasury, and enable the Company to grow existing business while executing on a forward-looking M&A strategy - all while reinforcing the Company's position as a long-term believer and participant in the digital asset economy.

"We're entering a new era where forward-looking public companies aren't just dipping a toe into crypto-they're building a real strategy around it," said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital. "This partnership with The Crypto Company reflects a commitment to utilizing digital assets as part of a broader operational strategy, rather than producing headlines. Our role is to provide the regulatory strength, infrastructure, and confidence The Crypto Company needs to move boldly in the digital asset space-and we're proud to help them do exactly that."

The partnership highlights The Crypto Company's return to its pioneering roots - having been what the company believes to be one of the first public companies to accept investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum back in 2017 - and its renewed focus on bridging the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi).

"With the help of Anchorage Digital's Atlas platform suite, we're at the forefront of digital asset transparency, security, and treasury management," said Jared Strasser, COO of The Crypto Company.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (TCC) brings together sophisticated operating entities, Web3 assets, education and training under one roof. TCC was one of the first public companies (2017) to implement a crypto treasury strategy. As a leader in Web3 solutions, TCC creates synergies between traditional finance and the decentralized economy.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital principal trading services offered through A1 Ltd. Agency trading to N.Y. clients exclusively through Anchorage Digital NY. Recently, through the enactment of GENIUS, Anchorage Digital Bank is presently the only U.S., federally regulated and GENIUS-compliant stablecoin issuer digital asset bank, by law. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn. Press Contact: press@anchorage.com

