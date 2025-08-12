Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 12:10 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AxiTrader Limited: Axi Celebrates Major Wins at the 2025 Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a leading force in global financial services, has been honoured with several prestigious accolades at the 2025 Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards*, underscoring its growing global impact and commitment to excellence.

Axi proudly received:

Best Financial Institution 2025 - UK

Best Financial Institution 2025 - LATAM

Best Financial Institution 2025 - Middle East

These achievements are a testament to Axi's unwavering dedication to advancing financial inclusion and building intelligent, customer-first solutions across global markets. Central to this success has been the growth of Axi Select, the firm's flagship capital allocation program that provides emerging traders with the tools and funding needed to accelerate their trading careers. Axi Select has empowered thousands of traders globally to access institutional-level support, turning potential into performance.

Axi's suite of trading products and services - ranging from advanced analytics and seamless multi-asset platforms to tailored account solutions for retail, professional and institutional clients - has helped build a stronger, more inclusive global trading community. Its impact has been especially evident across the UK, Latin America and the Middle East, where Axi has significantly expanded its localised offerings and support services.

Axi's Head of Brand and Sponsorship, Hannah Hill, shared her thoughts on the achievement:

"At Axi, we believe that excellence is not a destination but a daily commitment to our clients, our people, and the principles that drive our progress. Being recognised across such diverse regions is a powerful reminder that trust, innovation, and integrity resonate globally when they're built into everything you do."

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact:?mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

*Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

**Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.