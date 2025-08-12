Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced the launch of the BrainBox AI Lab igniting a new era in energy optimization for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions in the built environment and refrigerated transport.

The Trane Technologies BrainBox AI Lab is dedicated to advancing technologies designed to support more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable building operations across the industry. With the infusion of AI through Trane Technologies' products, solutions, and operations, the organization is poised to lead the market transition towards fully digitized building operations in alignment with its sustainability principles.

"Through the BrainBox AI Lab, we are bringing together world-class talent and industry-leading technology to shape the next generation of climate innovation," said Riaz Raihan, Chief Digital Officer, Trane Technologies. "Demand continues to grow for solutions that reduce energy, emissions and operational costs. This premier lab is an important element in our strategy to remain at the forefront of digital and AI solutions that create positive impact for our customers and the world."

The new BrainBox AI Lab serves as a hub for rigorous research, collaboration, and real-world testing to set new standards within the industry and beyond. This network of AI experts within Trane Technologies will continue to advance autonomous control systems, predictive models, and algorithms aimed at reducing emissions through smarter energy use. The BrainBox AI Lab will also focus on evolving fields of study, including agentic AI and the application of physics-informed neural networks, enabling total digital transformation for the built environment.

"AI is accelerating at a pace few could have imagined, unlocking extraordinary opportunities to solve some of humanity's greatest challenges," said Jean-Simon Venne, President at BrainBox AI and Head of the AI Lab. "Our responsibility is not just to innovate quickly, but to also ensure that it is being done wisely and sustainably. The BrainBox AI Lab will define what is next for AI within the industry."

Leveraging a multidisciplinary team of technical experts including software engineers, data scientists, AI researchers, machine learning developers and AI engineers, this AI Lab will be guided by the following principles:

Product Creation : Turning breakthrough ideas and discoveries into ready-to-use products and applications moving past the concept phase and into real-world impact.

: Turning breakthrough ideas and discoveries into ready-to-use products and applications moving past the concept phase and into real-world impact. Research Development: Teaming up with world-class researchers and universities to push scientific discovery and shape the future of AI in energy management.

Teaming up with world-class researchers and universities to push scientific discovery and shape the future of AI in energy management. Ethics Guardrails: Embedding ethical and responsible AI principles and safeguards into how we design, develop, and deploy our solutions.

Embedding ethical and responsible AI principles and safeguards into how we design, develop, and deploy our solutions. Sustainability: Creating AI technologies that support energy optimization and reduction of global carbon emissions in support of Trane Technologies' ambitious 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

Trane Technologies acquired BrainBox AI in January 2025 amid fast-growing demand for sustainable, autonomous building solutions, bringing industry-leading autonomous HVAC controls and generative AI building technologies to more customers. The companies previously teamed up for more than two years, combining BrainBox AI's leading artificial intelligence technology with Trane Technologies' advanced building management and digital capabilities.

For more information, visit Trane Technologies BrainBox AI Lab.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

