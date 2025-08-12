Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
12.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

Date: 12 August 2025

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 11 August 2025 is:

412.24 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


