TEAL Tops 2025 Inc. 5000 List as Fastest Growing Company in Seattle-Metro and Washington State

With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 2,961%, TEAL also ranks as 9th fastest growing software company in United States

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that TEAL (Teal Communications, Inc.) ranked No. 122 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses - and is based on verified revenue growth over a 3-year period. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000 Rank TEAL Number 1

TEAL Ranks Number 1 in Seattle and Washington in Inc. 5000 ranking.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Through our Network Orchestration Service (NOS), we're empowering businesses with the freedom and control they need to connect physical AI and IoT products to data networks globally. This achievement underscores the transformative impact we're having across many fast-growing industries, and we're honored to stand alongside so many inspiring companies driving growth and innovation," said Michael Johnston, Co-Founder and CBO at TEAL.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median 3-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About TEAL

TEAL's wholly owned and US-built cloud-native Network Orchestration Service (NOS) connects physical AI and mission critical devices to data networks globally. With more direct network operator agreements than any other company, TEAL gives enterprise flexibility and control to access and remotely switch between networks, ensuring unmatched performance, reliability, and security. TEAL supports customers across diverse industries, including mobility, robotics, BVLOS drones, healthcare, agriculture, smart city infrastructure, EV charging, and energy. For more information, please visit teal.io .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit? www.inc.com .

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

Contact Information

TEAL Marketing

CMO

bb@tealcommunications.com

+14255238976

SOURCE: TEAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/teal-tops-2025-inc.-5000-list-as-fastest-growing-company-in-seattle-metro-and-wa-1058585