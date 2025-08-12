Gant Travel: Gant Interactive Assistant Redefines Email Support for Corporate Travelers

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Gant Travel unveiled its newest AI-powered innovation, Gant Interactive Assistant (GIA), designed to transform email-based travel support. GIA delivers near real-time responses-often in under three minutes-while ensuring every interaction meets corporate travel policy and reflects each traveler's personal preferences.

Faster, Smarter, and Always Compliant

With GIA, travelers can email requests for flights, hotels, or past invoices and receive a complete, compliant response almost instantly. GIA's booking recommendations automatically align with corporate travel policies, removing compliance headaches without limiting choice. For invoice requests, GIA pulls records directly from past transactions - eliminating the back-and-forth of traditional processes.

"With GIA, we're not just meeting the needs of today's business travelers, we're setting a new benchmark for fast, policy-safe service in our industry," said Jim Conner, Gant's Director of Operations. "It's a win for travelers, travel managers, and the teams supporting them."

Backed by New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from 20 airlines, GIA delivers rich booking options and seamless fulfillment. Over 400 Gant accounts currently have access to GIA, with full rollout expected by the end of September. All new accounts will have GIA enabled at implementation, and bookings made via GIA are priced at the same rate as online transactions.

A Step Toward the Future of Corporate Travel

GIA is part of Gant Travel's larger vision to elevate the corporate travel experience through automation and AI. Alongside the TripCircuit booking platform, NDC-enabled air content, Email Buddy, and Hotel Concierge, Gant is building an intelligent, connected travel ecosystem from start to finish.

No humans were replaced in the making of GIA - but thanks to it, a few now have time for a second cup of coffee.

Gant Travel is a forward-thinking travel management company that blends personalized service with cutting-edge technology to create smarter travel solutions for modern businesses. Learn more at www.ganttravel.com or email sales@ganttravel.com.

