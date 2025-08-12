Expo CIHAC and Expo Contratista Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Construction Industry Ties Between Mexico and the U.S.

A Gateway for Manufacturers, Distributors, and Innovators

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Expo CIHAC, Latin America's leading construction, architecture, and design exhibition, and Expo Contratista, the largest national Hispanic construction trade show in the United States, are proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at fostering stronger trade, investment, and industry connections between Mexico and the U.S.

Through this strategic alliance, companies in both countries will gain unparalleled opportunities to exhibit their products, explore new markets, and form key partnerships. Manufacturers in Mexico will be able to connect directly with U.S. distributors and contractors, while American companies will find a gateway to Mexico's rapidly growing construction and infrastructure market.

Driving Bilateral Growth in Construction Materials Trade

According to U.S. Census Bureau trade data, the U.S. imported over $6.5 billion worth of construction materials from Mexico in 2024, with exports to Mexico exceeding $5.2 billion. This cross-border flow of goods-ranging from steel, cement, and glass to innovative building systems-continues to grow as both nations invest heavily in housing, commercial real estate, and infrastructure.

By leveraging Expo CIHAC's deep network in Mexico and Expo Contratista's influential platform in the U.S., the partnership will create a year-round synergy, boosting both import and export opportunities. This initiative also aims to strengthen the supply chain resilience of construction materials, encourage innovation in manufacturing, and promote sustainable building practices on both sides of the border.

Leadership Endorsements

Tania Díaz, Show Director of Expo CIHAC, expressed her enthusiasm:

"This collaboration represents more than a business alliance-it's a bridge for knowledge, innovation, and opportunity between two of the most dynamic construction markets in the world."

Sergio Terreros, President of Expo Contratista, echoed this vision:

"By joining forces, we are opening the door for manufacturers, distributors, and contractors to expand beyond borders. The Hispanic workforce is the backbone of construction in the U.S., and this partnership will ensure that talent, materials, and innovation flow seamlessly between our countries."

A Gateway for Manufacturers, Distributors, and Innovators

With Expo CIHAC's annual event in Mexico City and Expo Contratista's upcoming show on October 24-25, 2025, at the Irving Convention Center in Dallas, this alliance provides a dual-platform presence for companies seeking to dominate in both markets. Exhibitors will benefit from targeted matchmaking programs, bilingual marketing support, and access to industry decision-makers from both countries.

About Expo CIHAC

Expo CIHAC is the premier exhibition for the construction, architecture, and design industries in Latin America, bringing together thousands of professionals to showcase the latest technologies, products, and solutions.

About Expo Contratista

Expo Contratista is the largest Hispanic construction trade show in the U.S., uniting thousands of contractors, general contractors, and industry leaders to connect, learn, and grow their businesses

