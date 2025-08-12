DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition Underscores Rapid Growth and the Rise of AI-First DevOps Automation

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / DuploCloud , the industry leader for AI and automation in DevOps, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the third year in a row with 564% three-year growth.

DuploCloud is the only AI-for-DevOps company on the list - a milestone that highlights the team's continued momentum as they redefine DevOps with their AI-native platform. The company's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 reinforces the increasing demand for modern infrastructure solutions that are both secure and scalable, especially among startups, fast-growing SaaS companies, and highly regulated industries. By combining full-stack automation with built-in enterprise compliance, DuploCloud has enabled hundreds of customers to launch and scale applications up to 10x faster while reducing DevOps costs by as much as 75%.

"Recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year is a testament to our incredible team, loyal customers, and a relentless focus on solving DevOps challenges with AI," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO and founder of DuploCloud. "We're at an inflection point where generative and agentic AI can transform how infrastructure is built and managed, and DuploCloud is leading that shift."

At the heart of DuploCloud's transformation is its Agentic AI Help Desk , the first-of-its-kind AI-native solution that allows engineers to interact with their infrastructure using natural language. From diagnosing app performance issues to provisioning Kubernetes clusters, the platform's AI agents execute secure, real-time actions across the DevOps lifecycle, giving teams the ability to scale without expanding headcount.

DuploCloud's AI platform is built for speed, security, and self-service, enabling organizations to meet compliance standards like SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR out of the box. Its deep integrations with AWS, Kubernetes, Terraform, and leading CI/CD and observability tools make it uniquely capable of serving both lean startups and large enterprises alike.

As organizations continue to embrace cloud-native architectures and AI-driven operations, DuploCloud's recognition on the Inc. 5000 is yet another proof point of the company's role in shaping the future of DevOps.

Learn more about DuploCloud's solutions at https://duplocloud.com/ .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the leader in AI-powered DevOps, enabling teams to build, secure, and operate cloud infrastructure through intelligent automation and agentic AI. The unified platform replaces fragmented tools and manual scripts by automating provisioning, compliance, security, and operations - end to end. With real-time AI agents, teams can troubleshoot and manage infrastructure using natural language.

Founded by the original engineers behind AWS and Azure, DuploCloud empowers developer self-service, and startups and enterprises to focus on building with fewer DevOps resources and drive more revenue.

