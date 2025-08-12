CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Recognized Again as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / CoreStack, a leading global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms CoreStack's continued momentum in delivering AI-powered cloud governance that drives business outcomes for enterprises worldwide.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list honors the most successful independent companies in the U.S. based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees have included household names such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, and Patagonia.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and customer obsession of our team," said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "We are proud to help organizations confidently embrace the cloud and unlock its full potential. Being recognized again on the Inc. 5000 list underscores our ability to deliver measurable value to our customers while scaling our business globally."

CoreStack's AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and Security platform enables enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale across FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps. Trusted by 750+ global enterprises and governing over $2B in annual cloud consumption, CoreStack empowers customers to achieve compliance, optimize costs, and accelerate innovation in multi-cloud environments.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2025 Inc. 5000 list recognizes the most dynamic businesses in the U.S. that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and growth in a competitive market. Learn more at https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and Security platform that enables enterprises to embrace the cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving continuous and autonomous governance at scale. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. For more information, visit https://www.corestack.io/.

