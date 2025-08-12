Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Recognized Again as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / CoreStack, a leading global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms CoreStack's continued momentum in delivering AI-powered cloud governance that drives business outcomes for enterprises worldwide.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list honors the most successful independent companies in the U.S. based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees have included household names such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, and Patagonia.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and customer obsession of our team," said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "We are proud to help organizations confidently embrace the cloud and unlock its full potential. Being recognized again on the Inc. 5000 list underscores our ability to deliver measurable value to our customers while scaling our business globally."

CoreStack's AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and Security platform enables enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale across FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps. Trusted by 750+ global enterprises and governing over $2B in annual cloud consumption, CoreStack empowers customers to achieve compliance, optimize costs, and accelerate innovation in multi-cloud environments.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2025 Inc. 5000 list recognizes the most dynamic businesses in the U.S. that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and growth in a competitive market. Learn more at https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and Security platform that enables enterprises to embrace the cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving continuous and autonomous governance at scale. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. For more information, visit https://www.corestack.io/.

Media Contact

Robert Ford
Chief Marketing Officer, CoreStack
robert.ford@corestack.io

.

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-recognized-again-as-one-of-americas-fastest-growing-pri-1059554

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.