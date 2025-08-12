Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning web development agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, is underscoring the importance of robust website security as a core component of its development process, ensuring client platforms remain safeguarded against emerging online threats.





Security Built Into Every Project

As part of its security-first approach, Digital Silk integrates advanced protective measures into every website build, from secure coding practices to proactive vulnerability scanning. This commitment reflects the agency's emphasis on creating not only high-performing websites, but also resilient digital assets that support long-term brand trust.

A recent 2025 Wordfence report identified a vulnerability affecting more than 40,000 WordPress sites through the UiCore Elements plugin, highlighting the ongoing need for regular security monitoring and rapid response protocols.

Digital Silk's Proven Security Standards

The agency's approach includes:

Development by senior-level experts using secure coding best practices

Regular plugin, theme, and platform updates to close potential security gaps

Advanced firewall and malware detection tools configured to client needs

Scheduled security audits to maintain ongoing protection

Rapid-response protocols for identified vulnerabilities

Leadership Perspective

"Website security is essential to maintaining brand integrity and customer confidence," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our team is committed to delivering secure, future-ready platforms that combine performance, design, and protection at the highest level."

A Security-First Development Culture

From enterprise-scale builds to specialized eCommerce platforms, Digital Silk ensures that security is embedded from the first line of code. This approach can potentially reduce downtime, safeguard sensitive data, and maintain uninterrupted business operations in competitive online markets.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

