Minze Health, a leader in digital diagnostics and therapeutics for urology, announced today that Thomas Moore has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Moore brings over two decades of commercial leadership in medtech and a proven track record of driving growth, reimbursement, and global market expansion across the U.S. and Europe.

Prior to joining Minze, Moore served as Chief Commercial Officer at GT Medical Technologies and executive leadership roles at Ablative Solutions and CVRx, where he played a central role in revitalizing trial enrollment, scaling commercial operations, and raising over $100M in venture funding. His leadership has accelerated pivotal clinical trials, launched novel therapies, and expanded reimbursement in key global markets.

"Minze is uniquely positioned to redefine the patient pathway for millions affected by BPH and OAB through our home-based diagnostics and evidence-backed therapeutics," said Moore. "I'm honored to join this world-class team and lead our expansion into the U.S. while advancing strategic partnerships, reimbursement access, and product innovation. The opportunity to make urologic care more accurate, efficient, and accessible has never been more urgent or exciting."

Moore's appointment marks a new chapter in Minze's growth trajectory, as the company prepares for commercial scaling, key reimbursement milestones, and Series B fundraising.

"Tom is the right leader at the right time," said Steffen Hovard, Executive Chairman of the Board. "He brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, commercial discipline, and passion for patient-centered innovation. We're thrilled to welcome him as CEO and confident he'll accelerate Minze's mission to become the global standard in digital urology care."

About Minze Health

Minze Health is transforming urology by combining accurate at-home diagnostics, remote monitoring, and digital therapeutics into a single, scalable platform. With CE mark and 510(k) exemptions, Minze's ecosystem supports early diagnosis and personalized care for conditions like BPH and OAB-empowering patients and relieving pressure on overburdened urology systems. For more information, visit www.minzehealth.com.

