Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Announces the Acquisition of Claims from Eagle Plains Resources Within the La Ronge Gold Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 12, 2025) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-arm's length agreement (the "Agreement") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains" or "EPL") pursuant to which the Company has acquired a 100% interest in a number of dispositions comprising 16,245 ha in four individual blocks (the "Properties") that border the Company's core high-grade gold assets within the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt. The road-accessible claims are located along a high-voltage power transmission line and are centered approximately 30km NE of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Acquisition Highlights:

Attractive acquisition price, (see Agreement Terms, below);

Highly prospective land package with numerous showings proximal to Trident's core high-grade gold projects of Contact Lake and Greywacke;

Multiple high priority targets on the newly acquired property that are on trend with our main assets; with numerous documented gold showings returning values ranging from trace mineralization to up to 45.5 g/t Au; and

The Company has over $11.0M in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Trident is fully funded for its upcoming summer drilling program at its flagship Contact Lake Gold Project and is in a great position to unlock value and create significant shareholder value.

Plan View Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/La-Ronge-Area-Projects-Trident-Only_20250801.jpg

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Trident's CEO, commented: "Our latest land acquisition further adds to Trident's overall portfolio of highly prospective claims in the La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company is in an excellent financial position to maximize the value of our existing gold projects in addition to adding strategic new claims surrounding our current project portfolio. Trident is well-funded with over $11.0M in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Over the next few months, the Company will focus on its exploration work which includes drilling at Contact Lake to confirm the high-grade potential resources and testing the extension of the trend both along strike and at depth."

Geological Summary:

The newly acquired claims are underlain by the northeast-trending La Ronge Domain Central Metavolcanic Belt supracrustal rocks that consist of mafic to intermediate pyroclastics and flows. Numerous gold showings are documented within the newly acquired claims and typically consist of pyrite and associated gold mineralization within rusty, vuggy quartz veining hosted within a sheared sequence of andesitic to dacitic rocks and granitic plugs.

Agreement Terms - Payments and Commitments:

The purchase price payable by the Company to Eagle Plains for the Properties shall consist of (a) $14,370 (the "Cash Consideration") and (b) the NSR Royalty. The Royalty is subject to a 2% NSR on all 24 claims with a buy-back of $1M for 1%.

The Agreement is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Tim Termuende is a director of the Company and is also a director and officer of Eagle Plains.

In respect of the requirements of MI 61-101 and Exchange Policy 5.9, the Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval required under MI 61-101. The Company was exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in reliance of sections 5.5(b) as no securities of the Company are listed on the specified markets outlined therein. Additionally, the Company was exempt from minority shareholder approval of MI 61-101 in reliance of section 5.7(1)(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization).

In accordance with the Exchange Policy 5.3, the Agreement constitutes a "Reviewable Transaction", as such transaction involves a "Non-Arm's Length" party.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent "qualified person" under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





