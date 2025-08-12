AI-driven email security leader's growth fueled by customer trust, strategic partnerships, and continuous product innovation

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting more than 17,000 global organizations from advanced phishing attacks, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Five Years of Consistent Growth and Market Leadership

This marks the fifth consecutive year IRONSCALES has been honored on the Inc. 5000 underscoring the company's sustained growth, market leadership, and commitment to innovation. In the last year, IRONSCALES has grown by an additional 2,000 customers and partners. Notable partnerships include integrations with CrowdStrike, and strategic alliances with ConcentrixandMalwarebytes

"We're honored to make the Inc. 5000 for the fifth straight year," said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. "This milestone reflects our team's relentless drive and our customers' trust in us to protect them against advanced email threats. It further strengthens our resolve to deliver AI-powered, human-centered security solutions that keep organizations ahead of sophisticated attacks."

Driving Innovation in Email Security

Email phishing remains one of the most pervasive cyber threats, with more than 3 billion phishing emails sent daily, leading to costly breaches. The IRONSCALES platform uniquely combines adaptive AI and human insights to detect, respond to, and mitigate threats such as business email compromise, account takeover, deepfakes, and other advanced social engineering tactics for enterprises and managed service providers.

Over the past year, IRONSCALES has delivered a series of industry-first innovations, including:

Zero-Touch, Autonomous Email Security Delivers fully automated threat detection and remediation, eliminating time-intensive manual reviews and reducing operational burdens for the security team.

Delivers fully automated threat detection and remediation, eliminating time-intensive manual reviews and reducing operational burdens for the security team. Real-Time Deepfake Defense Provides the industry's first solution to combat phishing 3.0 attacks with deepfake protection.

Provides the industry's first solution to combat phishing 3.0 attacks with deepfake protection. DMARC Management for Outbound Security and Authentication Simplifies and automates the setup and monitoring of DMARC, SPF, and DKIM, giving organizations critical tools to defend against domain spoofing while improving email deliverability.

Simplifies and automates the setup and monitoring of DMARC, SPF, and DKIM, giving organizations critical tools to defend against domain spoofing while improving email deliverability. Adaptive AI SPAM Hygiene Learns and adapts in real time to block unwanted emails effectively.

This rapid cadence of innovation has solidified IRONSCALES leadership in the AI-enabled email security market, earning recognition such as Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms and Best ROI in G2's Summer 2025 Awards.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 17,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

