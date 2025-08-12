Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCID: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected a polymetallic mineral system in its first drill hole, KLD25-28, at the Winnie showing on the KL West property.

KLDC intersects significant massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphides.

This drilling confirms the system is intrusion-related, unlocking 17 km of highly prospective intrusion contact potential, with geophysics and geochemistry pointing to the most promising targets.

More drilling will be done at the Winnie showing after assays and analysis are complete - regional test drill holes are being conducted currently to test additional intrusion contacts for similar rocks, alteration and mineralization.

"The geological characteristics we've encountered in our very first drill hole have exceeded our expectations and fundamentally validate our interpretation of the Winnie system," said CEO Stefan Sklepowicz. "We've encountered the complete intrusion-related deposit fingerprint - intense silicification, magnetite alteration, and multiple styles of sulphide mineralization spanning over 12 meters of core. This geological evidence confirms we're dealing with a large-scale hydrothermal system, not an isolated occurrence. The fact that we intersected this mineralization in proximity to a 17-kilometer intrusive contact provides compelling geological support for our thesis of a district-scale mineralizing system. While we await assays to quantify the grades, the rock textures and alteration assemblages we're seeing are consistent with the deposit models that have created some of the Abitibi's most significant discoveries."

Visual inspection of the drill core shows characteristics of intrusion-related mineralization consisting of disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphides associated with strong silicification. Mineralization includes chalcopyrite, sphalerite, pyrite and magnetite. The alteration and sulphide mineralization styles appear consistent with an intrusion-related VMS or skarnoid-type polymetallic system. Further geological and geochemical analysis as well as additional drilling will be conducted to better understand the mineralizing system.

Highlights of Drill Hole KLD25-28:

The drill hole intersected a system featuring the key geological markers of a large-scale, intrusion-related deposit:

A classic alteration "fingerprint": The core exhibits intense alteration signatures directly associated with this deposit model, including strong silicification and magnetite, indicators of a large, hot, and fertile hydrothermal system (see Figure 1).

The core exhibits intense alteration signatures directly associated with this deposit model, including strong silicification and magnetite, indicators of a large, hot, and fertile hydrothermal system (see Figure 1). Multiple Zones of Massive and Disseminated Sulphides: 4.42m of semi-massive to massive sulphides from 23.00m. (Figure 2) 1.14m of massive sulphides from 39.25m. (Figures 3 & 4) An 8.00m zone of disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite within strongly silicified basalt from 15.00m.

Proximity of Winnie Stock: Polymetallic intrusion-related deposits are typically associated with felsic intrusive bodies, where hydrothermal and magmatic contact with surrounding rocks concentrates polymetallic minerals. The Winnie Stock has an untested 17-km perimeter. (Figure 5)

Figure 1: Disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite associated with coarse sphalerite (red-brown) in an intensely silicified basalt (KLD25-28, 20.90m downhole).1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/262131_kirkland%20figure%201.jpg

Figure 2: Massive band of chalcopyrite within massive pyrite-chalcopyrite (KLD25-28, 25.5m downhole).1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/262131_kirkland%20figure%202.jpg

Figure 3: Massive pyrite with chalcopyrite (KLD25-28, 39.5m downhole).1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/262131_kirkland%20figure%203.jpg

Figure 4: Semi-massive to massive pyrite with chalcopyrite (KLD25-28, 40.5m downhole).1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/262131_kirkland%20figure%204.jpg





Figure 5: Magnetic survey map (1VD) outlining the approximate 17-km perimeter of the Winnie Intrusion, showing the location of the Winnie Shaft and proposed drill holes. Magnetic highs (red/purple) correspond to areas of interest along the intrusion contact, where gold, copper (intrusion-related) and polymetallic VMS occurrences are documented. Anomalous soil results further highlight high-priority targets along the intrusion margin. KLD25-28 is proximal to the Winnie Shaft.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/262131_6148d4838440eb73_005full.jpg

Geological Significance

The intersection of intrusion-related polymetallic mineralization at Winnie Lake is a significant breakthrough for the Kirkland Lake camp and the Company's landholdings. The 17-km perimeter of the Winnie Stock, combined with the deposit model, presents strong potential for additional discoveries of this nature. Encountering a system with this combination of intrusive rocks, alteration, and mineralization in the Company's first drill hole is a major technical success and a meaningful step forward in exploration of the area.

Within the Blake River Group of rocks, intrusion-related deposits display similar mineralization and alteration as to what has been observed in KLD25-28. Some of the most significant production centers and recent discoveries in the Abitibi are found within the Blake River Group including La Ronde, Horne and Upper Beaver.

Samples from drill hole KLD25-28 have been securely transported to the laboratory for analysis. Results are pending and will be released once they are received and verified.

Video Footage

The latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters YouTube series features video of the core and discussions with Senior Geologist Drake Hyden and CEO Stefan Sklepowicz.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., Senior geologist and independent contractor, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt-one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group-a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

With multiple anomalous soil trends, historical showings, and structural intersections now permitted for exploration, KLDC is advancing a pipeline of drill-ready targets across its KL East and KL West project areas. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

1Examples of drill core photos are included to show the different styles of lithology, alteration, and mineralization, and are not necessarily representative of the entire length of specific intervals discussed within this release.

