Wood Mackenzie launches Prospect Valuation and AI-powered Analogues to unlock advantaged oil and gas resources

New capabilities help Upstream companies optimise investments in an evolving energy landscape

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 12 August 2025 - Wood Mackenzie to unveil two additions to its Lens Subsurfaceplatform at IMAGE 2025, delivering Prospect Valuation and AI-powered Analogues. The new tools will enable companies to focus Upstream investment on advantaged resources, those with the most robust economics and lowest carbon footprints.

Oil and gas will play a key role in the world's energy mix for decades to come. "To meet expected demand beyond proven supply from onstream fields, the Upstream industry faces mounting pressure to provision advantaged supply to market whilst maintaining capital discipline and reducing emissions" said Andrew Latham, Senior Vice President of Energy Research at Wood Mackenzie. "The new tools we have developed will enable companies to build and maintain profitable and sustainable portfolios for the Energy Transition".

The Analogues tool deploys Wood Mackenzie's latest Synoptic AI capabilities to efficiently provide actionable outputs leveraging the company's industry-leading Upstream data. By focusing on the technical and commercial metrics that matter, the AI-driven identification and scoring of analogues is quick, flexible and accurate. By placing AI in the driver's seat, user bias is eliminated. Outputs are guided by a holistic view of field attributes, enabling more accurate validation of investment assumptions using appropriate field analogues.

The Prospect Valuation tool allows customers to evaluate the commercial worth of prospects scheduled for drilling by leveraging Wood Mackenzie's market-leading valuation capabilities. Companies can manage their prospect inventories more effectively, benchmark competitors and undertake market screening.

Both tools uniquely integrate technical and commercial data and analysis, providing the interconnected insights required for intelligent decision-making to lock in long-term value in an evolving energy landscape.

"As supply pressure mounts, and capital discipline remains a strategic imperative, these new tools represent a fundamental shift in how Upstream companies can approach portfolio optimisation" said Craig McMahon, Senior Vice President and Head of Upstream Research at Wood Mackenzie. "By combining our technical expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and our industry leading commercial analysis capability, we're enabling companies to make more informed decisions about where to focus their capital and resources in an increasingly competitive market."

The tools are available immediately through the Lens Subsurface platform, with further enhancements planned for Q4 2025 and beyond.

Wood Mackenzie at IMAGE 2025

IMAGE 2025, the world's premier geoscience and energy event bringing together over 7,800 professionals, 260+ exhibitors, and 1,100+ technical presentations from 25-28 August 2025 in Houston, Texas. As part of the IMAGE conference, Wood Mackenzie is excited to be hosting senior industry and finance leaders to debate the upstream sector's big strategic opportunities and challenges. Find us at stand 1800 to attend our presentations and demo of our new Lens Subsurface solution. It will also give you the opportunity to ask your key industry questions directly to our experts such as Andrew Latham, Senior Vice President, Energy Research and Steve Chappell, Vice President, Head of Subsurface Research.

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That's why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years' experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers' decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac.com.