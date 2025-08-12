Ember Energy says China's solar export market is shifting as more diverse global supply chains drive higher cell and wafer shipments, lifting combined solar product capacity 11% this year despite lower panel exports. Solar cell and solar wafer exports from China increased significantly during the first half of the year, according to analysis by London-based think tank Ember Energy. Figures from the company's online data tool shows solar cell exports increased 76% over the first six months of 2025, equivalent to 19 GW of capacity, while solar wafer exports were up 26%, equivalent to 8. 6 GW. ...

