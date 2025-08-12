Plaintree Systems, Inc.: Plaintree Systems Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ARNPRIOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Plaintree Systems Inc. (CSE:NPT) ("Plaintree" or the "Company").

Quarterly Statements for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 ending June 30, 2025.

Plaintree announced today that it has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the three months ending June 30, 2025.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Plaintree realized revenues from operations of $6,214,445 as compared to $7,282,445 for the same period in fiscal 2025.

Net Income was $1,002,538 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as compared to net income of $1,126,078 for the same period a year earlier.

"This positive quarter was hard won, considering that the recertification process and tariff uncertainty has effectively shut down Elmira shipments for the past six months," said David Watson, CEO. "On a positive note, we have been advised that final approval of the recertification for the remaining appliances should be issued in the next few months, and following this, Elmira can begin to ship its accumulated backlog."

Additional information relating to the Company, including the financial statements, may be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree has two diversified product divisions consisting of Specialty Structures and Applied Electronics.

The Specialty Structures division includes the Triodetic Group with over 40 years of experience, is a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum and stainless steel specialty structures such as commercial domes, foundations for unstable soil conditions and flood zones, for free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames and industrial dome coverings, and Spotton Corporation, a design and manufacturer of high end custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders.

The Applied Electronics division includes the legacy Hypernetics, Summit Aerospace USA Inc. and Elmira Stove Works Inc. businesses. Hypernetics was established in 1972 and is a manufacturer of avionic components for various applications including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, high purity valves and permanent magnet alternators. Summit Aerospace USA Inc. provides high precision machining to the aerospace and defense markets. Our facility includes 5 axis CNC precision machining of complex castings and large ring parts such as turbine and assembly shrouds as well as assembly & pressure seals. Summit will support requirements from concept, prototype and throughout production. Elmira Stove Works Inc a manufacturer of high-end heritage and retro-styled kitchen appliances under the brand names "Northstar", "Fireview" and "Heritage".

Plaintree's shares are traded under the symbol "NPT". Shareholders and Investors can access Company information on CSE's website and receive full Company disclosure monthly. For more information on Plaintree or to receive stock quotes, complete with trading summaries, bid size and ask price, brokerage house participation, insider reports, news releases, disclosure information, and CSE and SEDAR filings, visit the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/plaintree-systems-inc/ or the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

Plaintree is publicly traded in Canada on the CSE (NPT) with 12,925,253 common shares and 18,325 class A preferred shares outstanding.

This press release may include statements that are forward-looking and based on current expectations. The actual results of the company may differ materially from current expectations. The business of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in markets for the company's products, delays in product development and introduction to manufacturing, and intense competition. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to the company's business, please refer to documents filed by the company with the Canadian regulatory authorities, including the annual report of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and related management discussion and analysis.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For further information: Robert Turley, CFO (613) 623-3434 x2282

SOURCE: Plaintree Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/plaintree-systems-inc.-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-result-1059110