Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Announces Recipients of HBCU Scholarship To Empower Future Leaders in Technology

The scholarships are a part of Entergy Corporation's $20 million commitment to education and workforce development

WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Entergy Texas proudly announces the six recipients of its Power Your Future Scholarship, an initiative that supports students pursuing eligible technology majors at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities and minority-serving institutions across the Gulf South.

"These scholarships do more than support education-they help shape the future workforce that will lead our industry and help power our growing communities," said Scott Hutchinson, vice president of public affairs for Entergy Texas. "By investing in students today, we're investing in young leaders who will play a vital role in creating a stronger, more resilient energy future for us all."

The scholarship program is part of Power of Prosperity, Entergy's multi-year effort to advance education, expand workforce opportunities, and help build generational wealth in the communities it serves. Among this year's recipients are two Prairie View A&M University students who exemplify resilience, innovation and drive to uplift their communities.

Enrique Morales Mateo - Prairie View A&M University

Originally from Coamo, Puerto Rico, Enrique Morales Mateo moved to the U.S. in high school with limited English skills. Now a computer engineering major, he's inspired to work in the energy sector after experiencing Puerto Rico's unstable power grid.

"Even light rain could cause outages, and hurricanes left people without electricity for months," said Mateo. "This scholarship recognizes the effort I've put into both school and work and gives me a boost toward achieving my goal of working on real-world energy solutions."

Matthew Caldwell - Prairie View A&M University

A Houston native and rising senior majoring in mechanical engineering, Matthew Caldwell dreams of becoming a vehicle dynamics engineer to improve car design and durability.

"Cars do not only serve the purpose of mobility," said Caldwell. "They enable meaningful experiences like commuting to work, bringing loved ones home and traveling to life's most memorable moments. The Entergy scholarship will allow me to focus on completing my final year of study and securing a full-time engineering position without the fear of financial struggles. They are not only investing in me, but in the lives of the many people I will impact throughout my life."

Additional 2025 Power Your Future scholarship recipients include:

Teliyah Wynder - Prairie View A&M University

Ezequiel Flores - Sam Houston State University

Tupokiwe Kyumba - University of Houston

Dorisa Nishimwe - University of Houston

The Power Your Future Scholarship, which awards $5,000 per student, is managed by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest scholarship and educational support organization.

Entergy will invest $20 million over the next decade to elevate HBCUs and empower students across its four-state service area. These efforts are part of a larger focus to help strengthen overall education, career preparedness, and workforce development programs across the Gulf Coast.

To learn more about Entergy's education and workforce programs, click here.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

