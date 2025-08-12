Darwen, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Flutura, a therapist-first digital platform designed to cut CBT admin time in half, will make its official debut at the European Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Therapies (EABCT) Congress on 5th September 2025 in Glasgow. The launch addresses the growing crisis of therapist burnout caused by overwhelming administrative workloads.

Flutura App

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/261796_a143e08784194804_001full.jpg

The platform was created by a team combining clinical expertise with proven technology experience. Co-founders include BABCP-accredited CBT psychotherapist Alison Triste, Professor Patrick McGhee from the University of Greater Manchester, technical lead Tino Triste, and serial entrepreneur Richard Greenwood.

Mental health services worldwide face unprecedented demand while CBT therapists struggle with administrative burdens that consume valuable time. In addition to writing up case notes, traditional CBT paperwork systems often consist of hours spent sourcing homework materials and printing them out, often resulting in incomplete or forgotten homework that would aid recovery.

Real-Time Client Engagement Transforms CBT Delivery

Flutura's approach centres on enabling clients to capture thoughts and feelings in real-time through their mobile devices. This eliminates the common problem of clients trying to remember experiences hours or days later during traditional paper worksheet completion, if completed at all.

To understand how clients want to engage with digital tools supporting face-to-face therapy, Professor McGhee leads an ongoing research programme tracking attitudes across a panel of over 350 individuals in the USA and UK who have not previously used hybrid therapy approaches. This research has identified how personality impacts app preferences and revealed key themes in client attitudes, including tracking, reporting, interacting and sharing of information.

"The biggest gain is client homework engagement and support between sessions," explains Alison Triste. "The app provides CBT evidence-based worksheets to easily enable clients to capture thoughts, feelings and behaviours or practice skills between therapy sessions."

Vulnerable clients with suicidal thoughts will have their safety plan to hand to help reduce suicidal risk, whilst clients who self-harm are reminded of alternative strategies to cope with intense emotions. This support bridges the gap between sessions.

The platform includes gamification features that can be customised or disabled based on individual client needs. Clients maintain full control over notification preferences, from no prompts to daily check-ins, ensuring the technology supports rather than pressures vulnerable individuals.

This personalised approach reflects insights from Professor McGhee's research, which demonstrates that individual personality differences significantly influence how clients prefer to interact with digital therapy tools. The research findings directly inform Flutura's flexible design, ensuring the platform adapts to diverse client needs rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all approach.

Streamlined Administration Keeps Therapists Focused on Care

Beyond client engagement, Flutura addresses the administrative pain points that contribute to therapist burnout. The platform consolidates all therapy materials, progress tracking, and session documentation into a single secure location.

Beta testing revealed that therapists identified session note management as equally problematic to homework sourcing and completion. "I thought CBT homework was the area therapist needed support, but when we asked the beta testers, they said that therapy notes were a pain as well," noted Tino Triste.

The platform's design philosophy prioritises usability over customisation. Initial plans for editable worksheets were abandoned after discovering therapists preferred ready-to-use tools that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.

Evidence-Based CBT Library Ready for Launch

At the heart of Flutura lies a comprehensive CBT library including assessments, worksheets, and psychoeducation materials. The library represents months of development work focused on creating streamlined experiences for both therapists and clients.

Unlike generic self-help applications, Flutura's resources are prescribed and contextualised by qualified CBT therapists. This ensures clients understand the rationale behind each task and maintain engagement with evidence-based interventions.

Professor McGhee's research programme continues to track how client attitudes toward digital therapy tools evolve over time, providing ongoing insights that inform platform development. This evidence-based approach to understanding user preferences sets Flutura apart from platforms built on assumptions rather than actual client feedback.

"I want therapists to see that the future of CBT isn't more admin or generic tools. It's clinical resources that actually work in practice," states Professor Patrick McGhee. "Flutura is a faster, safer, more engaging way to deliver CBT without compromising standards."

Live Demo Available at EABCT Congress

Conference attendees will experience the fully functional platform through live demonstrations at the Flutura booth. The timing coincides with the completion of beta testing scheduled for early August, allowing for final refinements before the public launch.

The demonstration will showcase how the platform integrates AI-powered note generation, interactive client tasks, and progress tracking into unified workflows.

For therapists considering digital tools, the team offers a clear value proposition: "There are a lot of tools out there. But Flutura's different: it's built by CBT clinicians to cut your admin and keep clients engaged with evidence-based tasks. In minutes, you'll see how it saves you hours without compromising standards."

Flutura will be demonstrating their platform at EABCT Congress on Friday, September 5th, at 1 pm in Room M2, SEC Meeting Academy.

About Flutura

Flutura is a UK-based digital mental health company specialising in CBT tools and therapist-first software. The platform operates at the intersection of healthcare technology, mental health services, clinical workflow automation, and digital therapeutics.

Founded by Alison Triste, Professor Patrick McGhee, Tino Triste, and Richard Greenwood, Flutura combines clinical expertise with technological innovation to streamline therapy delivery and improve client outcomes through AI-assisted tools and evidence-based digital resources.

The company's mission is to free therapists from administrative burdens and empower them to deliver better outcomes through therapist-first, evidence-based design.

For more information about the platform or to schedule a demonstration, visit the Flutura website www.flutura.app.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261796

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC