Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution and sales agreement (the "Agreement") with Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("Ferro"). Based in South Africa, Ferro is a base material manufacturer specializing in polymers, additives, and industrial materials for manufacturing sectors including packaging, automotive, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Ferro will distribute and resell Black Swan's Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch ("GEM") products and graphene nanoplatelet ("GNP") solutions across South Africa, leveraging Ferro's established network in the industrial, packaging, automotive, and polymer sectors. This collaboration aligns with Black Swan's goal to broaden its global market presence through trusted regional partners and accelerates commercial adoption of GEM technology in the South African market.

"This partnership with Ferro is further evidence of the continued progress of our global expansion strategy. Ferro's deep local expertise and strong industrial relationships across South Africa make them an ideal collaborator to bring our graphene-enhanced technologies to new customers in a rapidly developing market," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan.

William Shipway, Managing Director of Ferro, added: "We are excited to bring Black Swan's advanced GNP and GEM technology to South African manufacturers. Their graphene-enhanced masterbatches offer significant performance improvements in strength, barrier, and impact resistance - precisely the kind of innovation many of our clients in polymers and packaging are seeking. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class materials while supporting local sustainable production."

Agreement

Ferro will act as a value-added, non-exclusive distributor and reseller of Black Swan's GEM and GNP products in South Africa. The Agreement covers pricing, logistics, documentation, invoicing, payment terms, and technical support. It has a five-year term with provisions for renewal by mutual consent.

About Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ferro South Africa is a leading manufacturer of high quality porcelain enamels, , plastics masterbatches and VEDOC thermosetting powder coatings. Specializing in polymers, additives, and industrial materials for manufacturing sectors including packaging, automotive, infrastructure, and consumer goods, Ferro's materials' knowledge provides a vehicle to offer GNPs to the South African market. Ferro provides technical advisory, regulatory compliance support, and market access across the region.

More information is available at: www.ferro.co.za.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the likelihood that the distribution and resale agreement will result in the growth projected or at all, the TSXV listing, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Furthermore, performance results of graphene products as additives can vary widely depending on type and the specificity of the target material, the specifics of the graphene product itself, including but not limited to, carbon purity, particle size, surface agent, dispersion behavior, and application and usage methods. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements and initial test results. These forward-looking statements and test results are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

