Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) ("The Company" or "MILI"), has completed a preliminary field and historical data review at its past producing 100 percent owned Tiennesgrund antimony-gold project located in eastern Slovakia (the "Project"). A number of historical adits were visited where mineralized material that was historically mined at these sites may still be seen in the dumps remaining outside. The Company has also reviewed historical sampling results and reports from previous owners.

Highlights:

Highest grade Antimony sample 39.4 percent (%), samples ranged from 2.5 to 39.4%

Highest grade Gold sample 9.69 grams per tonne (gpt), samples ranged from 0.07 to 9.69 gpt

Four samples grading over 30% Antimony with results ranging from 2.5 to 39.4% Antimony

All Antimony samples returned gold values as well

Large district-scale lang package remains underexplored

Two adits remain accessible including one where according to historical reports hand-sorting produced 26,000 tons grading 18-24% antimony

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated "The historic statements related to high-grade antimony at our second project in Slovakia have renewed meaning in the present day-not just for our company, but for Europe's strategic resource independence. Antimony is listed as a critical raw material under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, and our Project has the potential to support the continent's ambition to secure domestic supply chains for essential minerals. We're proud of the possibility that we may contribute to Europe's resilience in the face of global resource volatility and will seek to help power the technologies that drive the green and defense sectors."

Figure 1: Field crew at Tiennesgrund Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/262097_2efb2b73c42eca66_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Massive stibnite in quartz vein in a dump

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/262097_2efb2b73c42eca66_002full.jpg

Summary:

The Company visited the property in anticipation of a field campaign focused on structural controls of mineralization at Tiennesgrund so that drill targets can be accurately delineated, set to begin in early October. Molten Metals Corp., the company from which MILI acquired Tiennesgrund, was the last company to carry out any fieldwork there. On August 23, 2022, Molten published a news release on their sampling program, including a table featuring the results of fifteen grab composite samples taken from a number of historical dumps across this 13 kilometer-long property. Antimony results varied from a low of 2.50% to a high of 39.4%; gold from a low of 0.07gpt to a high of 9.69gpt.

Figure 3: Table of results (source: https://moltenmetalscorp.com/molten-metals-samples-39-4-antimony-sb-and-9-69g-t-au-at-tiennesgrund-slovakia/)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/262097_2efb2b73c42eca66_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/262097_2efb2b73c42eca66_004full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Historic grab or rock sampling for composites are selected samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The samples were intended to represent rich ore from each dump. Each sample represents at least 10 different pieces of rich stibnite mineralization from the dump, so it is a composite. Samples 1 to 8 are from the location named Tiennesgrund and 9 to 15 from the location names Spisska Bana, within the property boundary. Each piece was broken on the pile, and approximately equal pieces were placed into a marked plastic bag. The bag with the sample was tied at the sampling site, and after all samples were taken, it was sent by courier to ALS Rosia Montana in Romania.

Chain of samples custody records are maintained from sample shipments to the laboratory until analyses are completed and remaining sample materials are returned to the Company. The chain of custody is transferred from the Company to ALS at the laboratory door.

At the ALS Rosia Montana laboratory, the submitted core samples are dried at 105°C for a minimum of 12 hours, and then jaw crushed to ~80% passing 2-6mm. Sample preparation duplicates are created by riffle splitting crushed samples on a 1-in-20 basis. Larger samples are riffle split prior to pulverizing, whereas smaller samples are pulverized entirely. Pulverizing specifications are 85% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses are done using a conventional 30-gram fire assay and AAS finish. Multi-element analyses for 51 elements are done using a Aqua Regia digestion and an ICP-MS finish. Ore grade analysis: Samples are analysed by XRF following a lithium borate fusion with the addition of strong oxidising agents to decompose sulphide-rich ores and/or Loss on Ignition at 500ºC after sample is pre-dried at 105ºC (1g sample).

In the analysis of 15 rock chip samples, no standards, duplicates and blanks were used except for internal laboratory ones at ALS.

Project Overview:

The property is 13km long and from 0.8-1.4km wide for a total of 13 square kilometers or 1,300 hectares. Management believes that the key to determining the potential of this district-scale mineralized system is structure. Accordingly, exploration efforts will focus on locations across the property where by virtue of accessible underground workings or surface exposures, structural measurements can be taken. Based upon the results of this work along with whatever additional information can be gleaned from the five volumes of government historical work on the property area spanning 1943-1989, areas will be selected for soil geochemical surveys. It is the Company's intention that locations where antimony and/or gold anomalies are delineated will be trenched, sampled and mapped. Further, the Company intends thatlocations where the combination of these efforts yield positive results indicative of a potentially significant concentration of antimony and/or gold, will be tested by drilling. The Tiennesgrund property is located 25km northeast of the historical mining town of Rozñava and 30km west-northwest of the city of Kosice.

Company management looks forward to sharing additional information about the Project upon completion of the field program.

Investor Relations Engagement Extended

The Company further announces the extension of its agreement related to marketing and investor relations. On July 15, 2025, the Company engaged Tafin GmbH ("Tafin") to provide investor relations services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investment community in support of the company listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Tafin Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Tafin Agreement, Tafin provides the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and Tafin (the "Tafin Services"). The Tafin Agreement has been extended by a term of two (2) weeks commencing on August 15, 2025 and ending on August 29, 2025. The Company will make a one-time payment to Tafin of EUR 50,000 (CAD$80,130), as consideration for the provision of the Tafin Services. Marco Marquardt is and will continue to provide the Tafin Services to the Company on behalf of Tafin and may be contacted at +49 6128 9792946 or finanzmedien@tafin.gmbh, Rosenweg 28, 65232 Taunusstein, Germany. The Company has not and will not issue any securities to Tafin as compensation. Both Tafin and Marco Marquardt are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, Vice President - Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's exploration plans in relation to the Project, including any future delineation of locations for further exploration activities and the conduct of the Company's anticipated field program, and future conditions related to Slovakia's critical minerals development including with respect to antimony. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Known risks include risks related to future demand for antimony, jurisdictional risks related to receiving required approvals for further exploration work, development and production of antimony or critical minerals in Slovakia, labour risks and risks related to the Company's ability to finance the implementation of the described field program and further exploration activities. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262097

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.