Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, subject to and in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Pursuant to the market making agreement dated August 6, 2025 (the "Agreement") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The Agreement is for an initial four (4) month term (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in New Stratus or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the market-making engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ABOUT NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC.

NSE is a dynamic Exploitation and Production company focused on the oil and gas sector. The company operates in the Soledad Block in the State of Veracruz in eastern Mexico.

Recognized as a Top Performer in the TSX Venture 50, New Stratus Energy is dedicated to sustainable growth and value creation for its stakeholders through strategic acquisitions and efficient operational management. The company's commitment to excellence is underscored by its focus on innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility.

