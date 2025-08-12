Greene Concepts Inc.: U.S. Beverage Company, Greene Concepts, Proposes Water Refill Solution for Drought-Stricken Nations

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Marion, North Carolina - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), a premium U.S.-based bottled water and beverage company, announces its exploration of opportunities to help mitigate the growing water crisis across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With much of the region facing severe and worsening water scarcity, the company is offering scalable clean-water solutions-including bulk refill infrastructure and deep-aquifer sourcing-to support humanitarian, municipal, and emergency response efforts.

According to the World Bank, MENA is the most water-stressed region on Earth, with 12 of the 17 most water-scarce countries located in the area. Smartwater Magazine projects that by 2050, all MENA countries will face "extremely high" water stress, driven by climate change, rabid urbanization, and declining groundwater reserves.

Refill Station Capabilities

Greene Concepts operates a large-scale bottled water facility in Marion, NC, supported by a protected deep artesian aquifer and a high-volume commercial refill station capable of dispensing tens of thousands of gallons of naturally filtered, mineral-rich water daily. Originally designed for U.S.-based tanker distribution, the system is now under evaluation for global deployment and export.

Target applications for the refill station include:

Bulk water shipments to MENA ports Support for NGOs and humanitarian relief operations Emergency water supply in drought-stricken or infrastructure-limited regions

The company is in discussions with containerized infrastructure providers, global logistics partners, and aid organizations to replicate this model in high-risk countries such as Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

"The Middle East's water shortage is not just an environmental challenge-it's a humanitarian emergency," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "Our refill station model, combined with our protected aquifer, can deliver clean, sustainable water where it's urgently needed."

Mr. Greene adds, "Water is a human right. Whether in North Carolina or abroad, we're committed to expanding access to safe water in regions suffering from aquifer depletion and rising demand."

Key Regional Opportunities for Greene Concepts

UAE is investing heavily in water infrastructure modernization, including desalination and smart grid systems-presenting opportunities for supplemental, clean-source partnerships. (U.S. Dept of Commerce). Jordan and Yemen face severe water scarcity and humanitarian risk; mobile refill or tanker-based solutions could offer immediate impact. (The Water Project, Storymaps). Saudi Arabia is shifting toward desalinated and renewable water sources amid growing aquifer stress. (Arabnews). Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt are facing widening urban water gaps and agricultural disruption due to climate-driven scarcity. (Council on Strategic Risks). Turkey, Syria, and Iraq are experiencing regional water shortages, with agriculture-dependent economies at heightened risk. (The Water Project).

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

