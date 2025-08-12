Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Vodori Debuts on AppExchange, Modernizing Compliant Content Delivery for Life Sciences

Vodori's app will deliver content access directly inside Salesforce, streamlining content approval-to-distribution workflows for life sciences teams seeking agility over complexity.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Vodori, a leader in cloud-based software for compliant content review and approval in the life sciences industry, announced today the launch of its new app on the Salesforce AppExchange. The app allows life sciences organizations to automatically distribute approved, compliant promotional and medical content within Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud-which is built on top of Sales and Service Clouds-ensuring faster, more secure delivery to field teams.

As life sciences companies continue to accelerate digital transformation and modernize field engagement, the ability to access compliant materials in real time is mission-critical. Vodori closes the compliance loop between content approval and distribution by publishing only MLR-approved materials to Salesforce-and automatically withdrawing outdated or expired content.

"This launch indicates something powerful: life sciences companies now have a choice on how they want to manage regulated content," said Scott Rovegno, CEO of Vodori. "Our mission is to simplify and scale compliant content delivery. By connecting Vodori's review platform to Salesforce, we're helping life sciences companies move faster, reduce risk, and empower their field teams with the right content at the right time."

"Vodori helps the life sciences industry transition from legacy systems to a future forward platform," said Tara Helm, Vice President, Life Sciences Cloud Strategy, Salesforce. "Vodori's integration with Life Sciences Cloud is a great example of how AppExchange partners can extend the power of our purpose-built, unified platform to meet highly specific industry needs."

Key Features of Vodori:

  • Automated Content Sync: Approved content is pushed directly into Salesforce once approved

  • Automatic Withdrawals: Expired or revoked materials are removed from view

  • Permission-Based Access: Leverages existing Salesforce roles to control who sees what

  • Usage Reporting: Track content effectiveness via native Salesforce dashboards

  • CRM Integration: Attach approved content to Opportunities, Accounts, Contacts, and more

  • Multi-Cloud Compatibility: Activate the Vodori application in Life Sciences, Sales, or Service Cloud.

Purpose-Built for Life Sciences

Vodori's platform is used by pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech companies to streamline MLR review processes and ensure ongoing promotional compliance. The new Salesforce integration extends that functionality directly into the tools field reps, service teams, and MSLs use every day-eliminating friction and enhancing content performance.

Availability

Vodori is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange
Learn more: vodori.com/salesforce

About Vodori

Vodori is cloud-based software that helps life sciences companies bring compliant content to market faster. We help commercial, clinical, regulatory, and quality functions streamline the review, approval, and distribution of promotional, scientific, and medical content. Headquartered in Chicago, Vodori serves life sciences organizations around the world.

Contact Information

Annalise Ludtke
Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communications Strategy
annalise.ludtke@vodori.com
2698080012

.

SOURCE: Vodori



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vodori-debuts-on-appexchange-modernizing-compliant-content-delive-1050670

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
